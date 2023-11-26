Bengaluru trip ends in tragic road accident, two lives lost in Tumkur

A devastating road accident between a borewell lorry and a car has left two individuals dead and three others seriously injured. The unfortunate incident occurred while the victims were returning to Mangalore after attending the Kambala event in Bengaluru, adding a somber note to what should have been a routine journey.

The deceased have been identified as Kishan Shetty (20), a resident of Parerara Bajappe village in Mangalore, and Philip Neri (32), hailing from Bhattar Thota village in Dakshina Kannada district. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the immediate loss of Shetty and Neri's lives.

The car, bearing the occupants, was tragically crushed under the force of the lorry, marking a grim end to what should have been a joyous return from the Kambala event in Bengaluru. The three survivors, critically injured in the accident, are currently receiving medical attention at Adichunchanagiri Hospital.

Law enforcement responded to the scene, taking the lorry and its driver into custody. Kunigal police conducted a thorough inspection at the site and have registered a case at the Kunigal police station regarding the incident.

