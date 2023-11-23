Bengaluru Traffic alert: Massive congestion expected on Bellary road ahead of Bengaluru Kambala

Bengaluru anticipates major traffic on Bellary Road from November 24-26 due to the Tulu Koota Conference (5 lakh attendees) and the Kambala event (15 lakh attendees). The transportation of 200 pairs of Oxen for Kambala is expected to compound congestion in nearby areas, prompting authorities to advise avoiding these routes.

Bengaluru residents are urged to plan their travel routes carefully as a significant traffic jam is anticipated on Bellary Road and its surrounding areas from the 24th to the 26th of November. The congestion is expected due to two major events scheduled at the Bengaluru Palace Grounds.

The Tulu Koota Conference is set to take place on the 24th, drawing an estimated crowd of around five lakh attendees, as confirmed by a member of the Organizing Committee. Following this, on the 25th and 26th, the much-anticipated Kambala event is slated to occur at the same venue, anticipating a colossal turnout of approximately 15 lakh spectators over the two days.



The inflow of attendees, coupled with the transportation of 200 pairs of Oxen via 300 vehicles to Bangalore for the Kambala, is projected to cause extensive congestion specifically on Bellary Road. The ramifications of this traffic are expected to ripple through neighbouring areas such as Guttahalli, Sadashivanagar, Vyalikaval, New BEL Road, Mekhri Circle, Jayamahal Main Road, Cantonment Station, Hebbal, Gangenahalli, and more.

With the scale of these events and the expected surge in vehicular movement, authorities advise residents and commuters to avoid Bellary Road and the adjacent areas on the aforementioned dates to avoid potential travel disruptions and extensive traffic jams.