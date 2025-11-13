Bengaluru Traffic Police have launched the ‘Traffic Cop for a Day’ programme, allowing citizens above 18 to serve as traffic officers for a day. Apply via the BTP Astram app and receive a certificate from Bengaluru City Traffic Police.

Bengaluru: In a unique initiative aimed at fostering public awareness and appreciation for law enforcement, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police have launched an opportunity for citizens to serve as a traffic police officer for a day. The programme allows members of the public to step into the shoes of traffic personnel, experience their daily challenges, and contribute to ensuring smoother traffic management across the city.

Citizens Invited to Experience the Role

According to officials, any individual above 18 years of age and physically fit can participate. Selected participants will wear the official traffic police uniform, stand at designated junctions, and assist in managing vehicular movement under supervision.

Participants will also receive an appreciation certificate from the Bengaluru Traffic Police Department upon completion of their duty.

Understanding the Challenges of Traffic Police

Traffic police officers work tirelessly day and night to regulate Bengaluru’s busy roads, often enduring intense heat, pollution, and long hours of standing duty. Officials said the initiative aims to help citizens better understand the hardships and responsibilities faced by the traffic police and foster mutual respect between the public and law enforcement.

How to Register

Interested citizens can register through the BTP Astram app:

Download the BTP Astram app on your smartphone.

Go to ‘Citizen Service’ and select ‘Traffic Cop for a Day’.

Fill in your personal details and upload your Aadhaar card or any other government-issued ID.

Select your preferred location, traffic police station, and even a specific road or junction where you’d like to serve.

Choose your preferred date of duty.

Once submitted, the traffic police team will review your application and contact you with further details.

Strong Public Response

The initiative has already received an encouraging response from Bengalureans. As of Tuesday evening, 614 citizens had applied to take part in the Traffic Cop for a Day programme, officials confirmed.

“This initiative is designed to bring the public closer to the daily realities of traffic management and promote civic responsibility,” said Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City.