Bengaluru Police deploy drones for real-time traffic monitoring and management
Bengaluru has deployed 10 drones for real-time traffic monitoring and management. Initially tested in June 2023, the initiative was officially launched in January 2024 to help control congestion in high-traffic zones across the city.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Bengaluru Police deploy drones to strengthen traffic surveillance and control
Drones have been deployed to monitor and manage traffic in Bengaluru. As part of an initiative by the Bengaluru Police, drone surveillance is now being used to improve traffic control. The city has already implemented AI-powered traffic signals and surveillance cameras across major roads. Building on this technology-driven approach, authorities have now introduced 10 drones to enhance traffic monitoring and enforcement.
Drones with VANKi technology deployed during peak traffic hours
These drones are being deployed during peak traffic hours to improve monitoring and response. They are equipped with Visual Aerial Network for Knowledgeable Insights (VANKi) technology, a system developed by the police to enhance real-time traffic management.
Drones officially launched in January 2024 after pilot run in Hebbal and Marathahalli
Ten drones are now being used to monitor traffic at major roads and junctions across Bengaluru. These drones help identify high-congestion areas in real time. The initiative was first tested in Hebbal and Marathahalli in June 2023 and was officially launched citywide in January 2024.
Drones deployed across 10 police sub-divisions to monitor major roads, junctions
The ten drones have been deployed across various police subdivisions in Bengaluru: North, North East, Central, South East, South, East, West, Whitefield, HSR Layout, and Vijayanagar. Each drone monitors several major roads and junctions within its assigned zone.
Drones to aid real-time traffic monitoring during events and peak hours
These drones will assist in real-time traffic monitoring. They will provide crucial traffic updates to police personnel, especially during major events such as cricket matches in the city. The drones are also deployed during periods of heavy congestion, said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.
Drone flight capability limited by altitude, range, and weather conditions
The drones can fly up to a maximum altitude of 120 metres and cover a distance of 1.5 kilometres. Their aerial coverage helps detect traffic congestion from a distance. However, these drones are not equipped with waterproof systems and cannot be operated during rainfall.