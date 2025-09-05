Bengaluru CM Siddaramaiah’s official car has 7 pending traffic challans worth Rs 2,000, including overspeeding and seatbelt violations. As Bengaluru Traffic Police offer a 50% rebate on fines till Sept 12, netizens urged the CM to lead by example.

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police’s 50% rebate on fines has triggered a rush of payments, with citizens checking challans online and clearing dues. The drive has already brought in crores for the city police. Amid the crackdown, social media users have drawn attention to pending violations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s official car. According to records, vehicle KA 05 GA 2023 has seven traffic challans amounting to Rs 2,000, including cases of overspeeding and the CM himself being spotted without a seatbelt.

“Clear the Fines, CM Sir”

Netizens have urged Siddaramaiah to set an example by making use of the discount scheme and clearing the dues. One viral post by the account RC Bengaluru reads, “Respected CM Siddaramaiah sir, pending traffic violations on your official car… speeding, not wearing a seatbelt. Hope fines will be cleared. BTW, 50% rebate is on till 12/09. Be a #RoadSafety ambassador. Safety first is our motto.” The post also shared screenshots of the challans issued against the CM’s vehicle.

Netizens Divided

While many backed the call for the CM to lead by example, others pointed out that such fines would ultimately be paid from the public exchequer. “It’ll just be cleared using taxpayers’ money, under some other budget head. So these challans don’t really matter,” one user commented. With the rebate scheme active until September 12, citizens are now watching to see whether the Chief Minister will clear the dues and send a strong message on road safety compliance.

Scroll to load tweet…