Shocking Bengaluru incident: A man was spotted sleeping on a mattress in the middle of a busy road, bringing traffic to a standstill. Authorities and commuters express concern over road safety and reckless behaviour.

Bengaluru: In yet another incident that highlights the growing chaos on Bengaluru’s roads, a shocking scene left commuters stunned. A man was spotted sleeping on a mattress right in the middle of a busy road, forcing vehicles to come to a halt. The bizarre act brought traffic to a standstill and created panic among drivers, who were left wondering how to navigate around the obstruction without causing harm.

Such an unusual incident not only disrupted traffic but also raised serious concerns about public safety, civic responsibility, and the preparedness of authorities to deal with such situations.

A Bizarre And Dangerous Obstruction

The video, first posted by Karnataka Portfolio on X, shows the man lying comfortably on a mattress placed in the middle of a busy Bengaluru road, seemingly oblivious to the danger around him. Vehicles, including buses, cars, and two-wheelers, were forced to slow down and stop, creating a highly risky scenario.

The post read: "Such behaviour is absolutely reckless and unacceptable. Whether the man is mentally unstable or deliberately engaging in this act, it is an extremely irresponsible move that puts not only his own life at risk but also endangers unsuspecting commuters. If a vehicle accidentally hits him, who will be held accountable? Will it be the driver who had no choice but to use the road, or the man whose actions created this hazard in the first place?"

Civic Sense And Safety Concerns

Sleeping on a busy public road is not just irresponsible but a serious violation of basic civic sense. Such actions endanger the life of the person involved and put unsuspecting commuters at risk. Immediate intervention from authorities is necessary in such cases to clear the obstruction and ensure the safety of all road users.

The incident also reflects poorly on the state of civic discipline in metropolitan cities, where such bizarre acts are becoming frequent enough to cause alarm.

Police Response And Public Outrage

The video of the incident was shared online by a X (formerly Twitter) handle named Karnataka Portfolio, which tagged the concerned authorities and expressed outrage. In response, Bengaluru traffic police instructed the complainant to share details with the local station for immediate action.

The public, meanwhile, has urged officials to treat such incidents seriously, emphasizing that road safety cannot be compromised for such reckless behaviour. This episode once again underscores the traffic chaos in Bengaluru, where even unusual acts can turn into serious threats for ordinary commuters.

Users’ Reactions

Many social media users expressed shock and amusement at the incident.

One user wrote, "Looks like he’s well aware of what he’s doing and he’s doing it on purpose. While the act is not to be supported, we also need to know the purpose behind his reckless decision."

Another commented, "Bengaluru traffic is so bad, people have started booking road spaces for sleeping."

Some users highlighted the decline in civic sense, saying, "People are getting crazier every day. Incidents like this show that common sense and basic civic responsibility are disappearing fast."

Others joked about the unusual circumstances: "Maybe he found a road which was flat and smooth without bumps or potholes."

And one user couldn’t help but laugh at the drivers’ predicament: "The funniest part is that bus driver is trying to snuggle out and move ahead even in this situation."

A Stark Reminder

This shocking incident is a reminder that Bengaluru’s traffic problems extend far beyond congestion and potholes. Every unusual event on the road, whether intentional or accidental, has the potential to endanger lives. Civic discipline, swift police intervention, and public awareness are essential to prevent such reckless behaviour from spiraling into tragedy.