Bengaluru’s 21-day 50% traffic fine discount scheme ends today. Over 28.8 lakh cases were cleared and ₹80 crore collected as vehicle owners rushed to settle long-pending fines under the limited-time relief offer.

Bengaluru: Today marks the final day for Bengaluru vehicle owners to take advantage of the government’s 50% discount on traffic fines. The scheme, which began on August 23, was introduced to help clear old cases and reduce the backlog of pending fines. Under this offer, motorists were required to pay only half of their outstanding penalties. The initiative has already proven successful, with thousands of citizens settling dues and approximately ₹80 crore collected so far.

21-Day Discount Drive

The government announced a 21-day discount scheme within the Bengaluru traffic jurisdiction, encouraging vehicle owners to clear their fines at a reduced rate. In this period, 28.84 lakh cases have been resolved, leading to collections of nearly ₹80.78 crore.

Relief for Vehicle Owners with Heavy Dues

The discount has provided much-needed relief to thousands of vehicle owners, including two-wheeler users, who had accumulated heavy fines. Many seized this opportunity to pay off record amounts of outstanding dues.

Bengaluru Traffic Police Step Up Vigilance

Even as citizens rushed to clear their old fines, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have intensified their watch. With the help of AI-powered cameras installed across the city—at signals, one-ways, and busy junctions—officers are detecting even minor violations. These systems automatically capture infractions, generate challans, and send details directly to offenders.

On average, 30,000 traffic violation cases are registered in Bengaluru every single day. The city’s modern Traffic Management Centre monitors real-time footage and ensures strict enforcement of rules.