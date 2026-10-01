A Bengaluru traffic cop has won praise online after a video showed him clearing a clogged drain himself while standing precariously on the narrow edge of a heavily flooded flyover.

A Bengaluru traffic cop has won praise online after a video showed him clearing a clogged drain himself while standing precariously on the narrow edge of a heavily flooded flyover. The video, shared on Reddit’s r/Bangalore, captured the officer using a stick to remove debris from the blocked drain as rainwater submerged the road. Cars, bikes and autorickshaws could be seen struggling through the deep water just metres away from him.

“Huge respect for this Bangalore traffic cop,” read the caption in the viral post.

The Reddit user praised the officer for going “way beyond his call of duty”, while also questioning why a traffic cop had to put his safety at risk to address a drainage problem.

Several users applauded the Bengaluru traffic cop’s initiative while highlighting the city’s persistent drainage and infrastructure challenges.

“We need to recognise and give this cop a promotion! While it is frustrating that the city’s infrastructure has failed miserably, watching him step up like this is a powerful reminder of what true, everyday heroism looks like. We need a lot more people with this kind of dedication,” one user wrote.

Another user said they had encountered similar waterlogging while running in their area and noticed that several submerged roads had drains nearby, but no outlets for the accumulated water to flow into them until it eventually spilled onto the road.