The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project is gaining pace, with K-RIDE inviting a ₹986-crore tender for traction and power supply works across Corridor 2, Corridor 4 and the Soladevanahalli depot.

The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), one of the city's most ambitious transport infrastructure projects, is gaining momentum, with work progressing across all four proposed corridors. The 148.17-km suburban rail network is expected to connect Bengaluru's city centre with rapidly developing suburbs and outskirts, providing lakhs of daily commuters with a faster and more efficient alternative to road travel. Once operational, the project is expected to improve connectivity and ease pressure on Bengaluru's congested roads.

Rs 986 Crore Electrification Tender Floated

K-RIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited) is responsible for executing the BSRP. The agency has recently floated global bids for a major Rs 986-crore traction and power supply package covering Corridor 2, Corridor 4 and the Soladevanahalli depot.

The scope of work includes setting up receiving substations, high-tension cables from grid substations, 25 kV AC traction-cum-33 kV auxiliary main substations and 25 kV overhead electrical equipment.

The package also covers auxiliary power supply systems, SCADA and other associated electrical works required to ensure reliable and uninterrupted railway operations.

Four Corridors: Route And Length Details

The 148.17-km BSRP network will comprise 57 stations spread across four corridors.

Corridor 1, Sampige, will connect KSR Bengaluru City with Devanahalli. The corridor will cover 41.40 km and have 15 stations.

Corridor 2, Mallige, will run between Baiyappanahalli Terminal and Chikkabanavara. It will span 25.01 km and have 14 stations.

Corridor 3, Parijata, will connect Kengeri with Whitefield. The corridor will stretch 35.52 km and feature nine stations.

Corridor 4, Kanaka, will connect Heelalige with Rajanukunte. At 46.24 km, it will be the longest corridor and will have 19 stations.

Current Work Status Across All Four Corridors

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently shared the latest status of the BSRP in Parliament, stating that work is progressing across all four corridors.

For Corridor 1 (Sampige), the alignment has been approved. Land acquisition, signalling, telecommunications and utility-shifting works are currently underway.

For Corridor 2 (Mallige), the land acquisition process has been completed. Contracts for station construction have been awarded, and work is progressing.

For Corridor 3 (Parijata), the alignment has also been approved. Land acquisition and utility-shifting activities are currently underway.

For Corridor 4 (Kanaka), 43 acres of the required 57 acres have been acquired. Contracts for station buildings have been awarded, and construction work is in progress.

How Will This Benefit Bengaluru Commuters?

The BSRP will connect several major residential, commercial and industrial areas on Bengaluru's outskirts, including Devanahalli, Chikkabanavara, Whitefield and Rajanukunte.

The suburban rail network is expected to provide commuters with an alternative to road-based travel, particularly for those travelling between the city and its expanding suburbs. By offering rail connectivity to these rapidly developing areas, the project could help reduce dependence on private vehicles and ease pressure on Bengaluru's roads.

The network is also expected to provide commuters with a more affordable and efficient mode of transport, improving connectivity between Bengaluru's city centre and its peripheral areas once the corridors become operational.