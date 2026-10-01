Finding a flat in Bengaluru is notoriously difficult for bachelors, as one man recently discovered after paying his deposit and signing a lease. Despite finalizing the rental agreement, the housing society president forced him to vacate solely because he is single.

You can find God if you want to, but finding a flat in Bengaluru is no joke, especially for bachelors. One man experienced this the hard way when he found a place to live, paid the deposit, and even signed the rental agreement, only to be told he had to leave because he was single. What happened next was a frustrating reminder of how hard it can be to rent a place in Bengaluru if you are a single person.

Nikhil Sheoran shared his experience on X, where he posted about the sudden setback and the housing society’s objection to bachelors living in the building. Responding to his own post dated September 25, where he shared that his flat-hunting journey reached a happy ending, he posted a picture of his new home and its key, writing, “War is over?" The celebration did not last long.

Sheoran said in a new post that he was asked to leave the flat even though he had already paid the security deposit and had a lease. He said that the only problem was that he is single, and he shared a picture of his WhatsApp conversation with the president of the society. “Bangalore landlords so hostile, if they find out you’re a bachelor they will take you back and shoot you in the head," he sarcastically wrote in the post while describing his experience.

The person in charge of the society asked Sheoran to talk to his owner about finding another place to live, as shown in the picture of the WhatsApp conversation. He said that he had already paid the deposit, signed the lease, and talked to the owner about the plan.

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The president replied, “Yes, we have communicated the association decision that no bachelors allowed. Please work with your owner to vacate at the earliest. Thanks."

Internet Reacts

Since he shared the post, it has received more than 5.3 lakh views, with users sharing their own experiences of renting homes as single tenants, while others pointed out why such rules are in place in societies.

“This is so stupid. Sorry you have to go through this," wrote a user.

Another said, “Not just in Bangalore, it’s bloody everywhere. Had to ask a female colleague to pretend to be my wife, who was a lesbian. She didn’t mind helping and now told the society secretary that we are going through a divorce, so right now we are separated and she’s staying with her parents. Lies save lives (in metro cities)."

Someone suggested, “Don’t budge. Fight it; if you want, I’ll help pro bono, take it through the legal process. The rent agreement is between you and the landlord; if he doesn’t have any problem with you staying, the association can’t do shit."

An individual joked, “Bangalore landlords are the only reason I look forward to marriage atp."