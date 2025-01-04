Bengaluru Traffic advisory: Plan your route for Chitra Santhe on Kumara Krupa road, January 5

Bengaluru police have issued a traffic advisory for the 22nd Chitra Santhe on January 5 at Kumarakrupa Road. Traffic will be restricted from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., with alternative routes and parking arrangements in place to manage the expected large crowd attending the event.

With the 22nd edition of Chitra Santhe scheduled for tomorrow at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, traffic restrictions have been put in place to manage the expected crowd and ensure smooth flow. As thousands of art enthusiasts gather for this popular art exhibition, motorists are urged to be cautious and plan their routes accordingly.

In light of the large crowd expected, vehicle traffic will be restricted from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on major roads in and around the event venue. Traffic will be closed on Kumara Krupa Road, and art displays will stretch from Shivananda Main Road to the adjacent CKP road.



Bengaluru man ends life after girlfriend breaks up with him in Banaswadi

To ensure the smooth movement of traffic, all vehicles will be restricted between Windsor Manor Circle and Sivananda Circle. Motorists are advised to follow alternative routes to avoid delays and inconvenience.

Alternative routes for motorists

- Vehicles travelling from Nehru Circle towards Trilight Junction and Race Course Road should use the steel flyover below the Steel Bridge.

- Vehicles approaching from Maurya Circle and Anandrao Circle towards Kumarakrupa Road will need to proceed to Basaveshwara Circle at Race View Junction, take a left turn, and continue via Old High Grounds Junction and Windsor Manor Junction.

- Vehicles from Maurya Circle and Anandrao Circle are not allowed to enter Kumarakrupa Road via Sivananda Junction. Instead, they should proceed through Trilight Junction, Basaveshwara Circle, Old High Grounds Junction, and Windsor Manor Circle.

- Vehicles coming from T. Chowdaiah Road should take the route via Old High Grounds Junction and Race Course Road.

- Vehicles from Highlands 2 Junction to Kumarakrupa Road via Windsor Manor Circle must proceed via A.R.P. Road.

- Vehicles approaching T. Chowdaiah Road and Windsor Manor Circle are prohibited from entering Kumarakrupa Road. These vehicles should proceed via T. Chowdaiah Road, Old Highlands Junction, L RDE, Basaveshwara Circle, and Race Course Road.



Bengaluru man loses Rs 71 lakh by clicking Instagram link, case registered

Parking

- Four-wheelers can park on Railway Parallel Road.

- Parking is allowed on Crescent Road from Gururaja Kalyana Mantapa to Janardhana Hotel.

- Vehicles can park on the west side of the road.

- On Race Course Road, parking is permitted on the east side of the road from Trilight Junction to Maurya Junction.

With lakhs of people expected to attend the Chitra Santhe, Bengaluru police urge commuters to plan their travel, use alternative routes where possible, and adhere to the traffic guidelines to avoid any disruptions during the event.

Latest Videos