Bengaluru man ends life after girlfriend breaks up with him in Banaswadi

A 25-year-old Bengaluru man, Satish Kumar, ended his life following heartbreak after his girlfriend broke up with him. Despite efforts to reconcile, the rejection led him to hang himself at home. Police are investigating, emphasizing the need for emotional support during distressing times.

In a tragic incident under Banaswadi police station limits in Bengaluru, a 25-year-old man ended his life after being distressed over a failed relationship. The deceased, identified as Satish Kumar, reportedly hanged himself at his residence when no one was home.

Satish, who hailed from Silicon City, had fallen in love with a young woman during their college days. The duo shared a close bond, frequently visiting parks, shopping malls, cinemas, and temples together. Their love story seemed strong until life took a turn after their studies.



Upon completing his education, Satish secured a job at a private company, hoping to build a stable future for himself and his girlfriend. However, the demands of his job meant he could no longer spend as much time with her. Over time, the woman began to distance herself from Satish and eventually decided to end the relationship.

Despite his repeated efforts to reconcile and convince her, the woman stood firm in her decision to break up. Heartbroken and unable to cope with the rejection, Satish allegedly took the extreme step of ending his life.



On the day of the incident, Satish waited until he was alone at home before hanging himself from a ceiling fan. His family discovered the tragedy and immediately informed the police. The authorities arrived at the scene, conducted an inspection, and later moved the body to the Ambedkar Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the emotional toll of unrequited love and the importance of seeking help during difficult times.

