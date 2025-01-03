Bengaluru man ends life after girlfriend breaks up with him in Banaswadi

A 25-year-old Bengaluru man, Satish Kumar, ended his life following heartbreak after his girlfriend broke up with him. Despite efforts to reconcile, the rejection led him to hang himself at home. Police are investigating, emphasizing the need for emotional support during distressing times.

Bengaluru man ends life after girlfriend breaks up with him in Banaswadi vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 4:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 4:58 PM IST

In a tragic incident under Banaswadi police station limits in Bengaluru, a 25-year-old man ended his life after being distressed over a failed relationship. The deceased, identified as Satish Kumar, reportedly hanged himself at his residence when no one was home.

Satish, who hailed from Silicon City, had fallen in love with a young woman during their college days. The duo shared a close bond, frequently visiting parks, shopping malls, cinemas, and temples together. Their love story seemed strong until life took a turn after their studies.

Karnataka: Woman kills husband, chops body in 2 pieces over financial disputes in Belagavi

Upon completing his education, Satish secured a job at a private company, hoping to build a stable future for himself and his girlfriend. However, the demands of his job meant he could no longer spend as much time with her. Over time, the woman began to distance herself from Satish and eventually decided to end the relationship.

Despite his repeated efforts to reconcile and convince her, the woman stood firm in her decision to break up. Heartbroken and unable to cope with the rejection, Satish allegedly took the extreme step of ending his life. 

Bengaluru man loses Rs 71 lakh by clicking Instagram link, case registered

On the day of the incident, Satish waited until he was alone at home before hanging himself from a ceiling fan. His family discovered the tragedy and immediately informed the police. The authorities arrived at the scene, conducted an inspection, and later moved the body to the Ambedkar Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the emotional toll of unrequited love and the importance of seeking help during difficult times.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Woman kills husband, chops body in 2 pieces over financial disputes in Belagavi vkp

Karnataka: Woman kills husband, chops body in 2 pieces over financial disputes in Belagavi

Bengaluru man loses Rs 71 lakh by clicking Instagram link, case registered vkp

Bengaluru man loses Rs 71 lakh by clicking Instagram link, case registered

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre vkp

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre

Bengaluru sub-urban railway expansion: Phase 2 to link nearby cities vkp

Bengaluru sub-urban railway expansion: Phase 2 to link nearby cities

Bengaluru Good news for residents as Namma Metro's Yellow Line to be operational from January 6 gcw

Bengaluru: Good news for residents as Namma Metro's Yellow Line to be operational from January 6

Recent Stories

Mohammad Shami VS Sania Mirza: Who's richer? Check their new worth NTI

Mohammad Shami VS Sania Mirza: Who's richer? Check their net worth

PHOTOS: Krystle Dsouza steals the spotlight with her viral beach photos, outshining Bollywood divas NTI

PHOTOS: Krystle Dsouza steals the spotlight with her viral beach photos, outshining Bollywood divas

Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH) dmn

Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH)

How many fixed deposit accounts can you open? Check details and tax implications gcw

How many fixed deposit accounts can you open? Check details and tax implications

Mela Authority adopts transparent system to provide facilities for Mahakumbh 2025

Mela Authority adopts transparent system to provide facilities for Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon