Bengaluru man loses Rs 71 lakh by clicking Instagram link, case registered

A Bengaluru man lost ₹71.41 lakh to cyber fraud after investing in a fake finance group promoted via Instagram. The victim added to a fraudulent WhatsApp group, and transferred funds in hopes of high returns. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The victim, identified as B. Harsha, came across an Instagram advertisement for "Arya Finance Group" on November 12. Upon clicking the link, he was added to a WhatsApp group called "Arya Profit Plus X-A." Members of the group claimed that investments in the company would yield significant profits. Trusting these claims, Harsha transferred ₹71.41 lakh in various instalments to the bank accounts provided by the fraudster.



However, after the transfers were made, the fraudster severed all contact without returning the money or providing any profits. Realizing he had been cheated, Harsha complained to the South Division Cyber Crime Police.

An FIR has been filed under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Information Technology Act. Police officials have stated that efforts are underway to track down the accused.

In another cybercrime case, Banashankari police have registered a complaint against an unknown person for duping ₹10.40 lakh from Sangeetha Mobiles Private Limited by misusing the name of a close aide of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

K.B. Rajesh, the manager of Sangeetha Mobiles in Banashankari 2nd Phase, received a call from an unidentified person two years ago. The caller introduced himself as K. Nageshwar Reddy, a close aide of Jagan Mohan Reddy, and sought sponsorship for cricket kits for a player named Ricky Bhuvi, associated with the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association.



Believing the caller, Rajesh transferred ₹10.40 lakh in two instalments on May 10 and May 11, 2022, to the provided bank account. When Rajesh requested invoices for the transaction, the caller kept giving excuses. Eventually, the caller stopped responding to calls, leading Rajesh to suspect foul play.

Upon further inquiry, Rajesh discovered that the caller had impersonated Nageshwar Reddy to carry out the scam. A complaint has been filed under the Information Technology Act, and police are investigating the case to identify the fraudster.

