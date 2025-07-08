A Bengaluru techie, addicted to online betting, lost lakhs and forced his father to sell property. Later, he turned to theft and was arrested after snatching a gold chain. Police recovered 245 g of gold and uncovered multiple theft cases.

Bengaluru: The life of a young man named KA Murthy, a software engineer from Shivamogga, is a tragic example of how online betting addiction can destroy careers, families, and futures. What began as an occasional indulgence spiralled into a dangerous obsession that eventually led him to commit theft and land in police custody.

From engineer to betting game addict

Murthy, 27, was working with a reputable software company in Bengaluru, earning a respectable salary. However, his growing addiction to online betting games saw him lose lakhs of rupees over time. To help him clear his debts, his father, Annapa, was forced to sell the family’s ancestral property in Shivamogga.

Addiction drives him to crime

Despite relocating to Bengaluru with hopes of a fresh start, Murthy’s addiction persisted. He became lethargic, unwilling to work, and constantly searched for quick money to fuel his habit. Instead of waiting for his salary, he decided to take a criminal path by stealing.

Targeting lone women near temples

Murthy began targeting women wearing gold chains, particularly around temple areas. In a recent case, he snatched a gold chain from a woman visiting the Angala Parameshwari Temple and fled the scene. The incident led to his arrest by the Magadi Road police.

Multiple thefts unearthed

During police interrogation, Murthy confessed to multiple house thefts in Bengaluru, including in areas under Konanakunte, Avalahalli, and Sadduguntarapalya police jurisdictions. Authorities recovered 245 grams of stolen gold jewellery, estimated to be worth around ₹17 lakhs, from his possession.

Murthy, who was well-educated and once considered the pride of his family, has now brought shame and heartbreak. His parents had pinned their hopes on him to support them in their old age, but his addiction betrayed their expectations and forced them into distress.

Police issue warning on rising addiction

Police officials have expressed concern over the increasing number of young people falling prey to online betting. They’ve urged parents, relatives, and friends to remain alert and encourage youth to stay away from such destructive addictions that ruin not just individual lives, but entire families.