A Bengaluru techie took his first Rapido ride to earn extra cash, surprising a commuter. The incident highlights the city’s growing side-gig culture, where professionals creatively balance work, income, and daily commutes.

In true “only in Bengaluru” style, a city commuter had an unusual experience when he booked a Rapido ride from his office to BTM. To his surprise, the rider turned out to be a system engineer working at Tech Mahindra, and this was his very first ride on the platform.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The engineer revealed that he had just dropped his friend near the office and thought of signing up on Rapido to earn some extra cash on his way home. What began as a random decision soon became a memorable encounter for the passenger, who shared the quirky experience online.

Side Hustles Becoming the Norm

This story reflects a growing trend in Bengaluru’s hustle culture, where professionals are increasingly open to taking up gig jobs to supplement their income, cover fuel expenses, or simply make better use of their commute time. From IT employees to retired individuals, many have embraced ride-hailing platforms like Rapido and Uber as side hustles.

Users React with Humour and Support

Reactions online were quick, with many appreciating the engineer’s smart move and normalizing such side gigs:

“Of course! What’s the harm in earning a little without much effort. Haha.”

“I had a similar experience in Hyderabad. Rapido rider works in the same building as ours. He rides as Rapido captain while coming and going back. Apparently, it is covering his fuel expenses and maintenance with almost near zero additional time/effort.”

“People working 2 jobs is normal. Getting paid to sit in the traffic either way, is smart, as far as a second job goes.”

“You're only surprised because you subconsciously think some jobs are beneath others.”

“Doing side-hustles alongside the main job should be normalised in India. People really act surprised if salaried people do gig work for extra income.”

“Dude this is not something that only happens here. I remember a similar case when I visited Malaysia a few years back, booked an Uber and struck a conversation with the driver who wore formals. Turns out he had clocked out from work pretty early that day so he was making some extra cash with Uber.”

“Why? This is the idea of Uber and Rapido. I even met a retired guy to do this as a way to talk to people and also make a little money part-time.”

One user even jokingly commented: “Imagine that you had booked a Rapido… and it was your boss as the rider.”

Glimpse Into Bengaluru’s Hustle Culture

Whether it’s a Tech Mahindra engineer taking up a Rapido ride after work or office-goers juggling side gigs, this incident highlights how Bengaluru’s workforce adapts creatively to balance work, income, and city life. It’s yet another quirky tale from India’s tech capital that blends hustle, humor, and everyday surprises.