A Bengaluru software engineer lost ₹60,000 to a fake website while trying to buy a tractor under the PM Kisan scheme. Despite his wife's warnings, Prajwal proceeded with payments due to a limited-time subsidy offer.

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based software engineer, Prajwal (name changed), recently became a victim of cybercrime after he tried to purchase a tractor under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Tractor Yojana, losing Rs 60,000. The incident took place on April 28 when Prajwal, 45, attempted to avail himself of the tractor subsidy scheme.

Prajwal, who works as a software engineer in a private firm, wanted to buy a tractor for agricultural purposes in his native place. After hearing about the PM scheme offering subsidies for tractors, he decided to search online for more information. He came across a website that seemed to detail the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Tractor Yojana. He clicked on the link 'tractoryojana.in/user/raf_fee_pay.php', thinking it was an official site.

Despite his tech background, Prajwal didn’t realise that the website was fake, as he overlooked the lack of "https" in the web address. The site presented information about the subsidy scheme and asked Prajwal to fill in his details. He was then instructed to make multiple payments, including registration fees, a security deposit, state taxes, and other charges.

A QR code for UPI payments was provided, and Prajwal proceeded to make payments one after another, totaling Rs 59,950. Although his wife warned him about the suspicious nature of the site, Prajwal continued, thinking the offer was legitimate and time-sensitive.

"Although I have a tech background, I overlooked the signs of a fake website. The promise of a limited-time subsidy clouded my judgement, and I ended up losing Rs 60,000. My wife warned me not to proceed, as it appeared fishy... But there was a mention that the subsidy was available only for a limited period," said Prajwal.