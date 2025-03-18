Cyber scams alert: Tweak these 4 phone settings for maximum security

Cyber fraud is on the rise, with accounts being emptied and phones hacked without our knowledge. Change these 4 settings immediately to keep your private data and bank accounts safe!

Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

People aware of cybercrimes are careful about fraud calls and messages. Most transactions need OTPs. So, they think they're safe if they don't share OTPs. But hackers can see your phone's OTPs and messages. To stop this, turn off Lock Screen Notifications on your phone. Open your phone's Settings. Go to Notifications. Click Lock Screen Notifications and turn it off.

To stop your phone from being switched off if stolen... If someone steals your phone, they turn it off right away. This stops calls and tracking. So, thieves turn off stolen phones. To stop your phone from being turned off if stolen, change this setting now. Open your phone's Settings. Go to Security. Click 'require password to power off' and Enable it.


Track your stolen phone even when it's off Many thieves don't know this trick. Usually, they turn off stolen phones. They think this stops calls and network tracking. But to find your phone even when it's off, turn on this setting. Open your phone's Settings. Go to Google. Click Find My Device and turn on 'With network in high traffic areas only'. This lets you track your phone even when it's off.

Stop USB data access... When our phone breaks and we give it for repair, some try to steal our data. Change this setting to stop that. Open your phone's Settings. Click Developer Options. Then turn off USB Debugging. This stops hackers from accessing your data via USB.

