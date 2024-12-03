Bengaluru techie conned by 'escort' and fake cop: How Rs 16,000 online booking led to Rs 8.1 lakh loss

A 29-year-old IT professional from Electronics City was duped of Rs 8.1 lakh in a shocking extortion racket involving a woman posing as an escort and her accomplice pretending to be a police officer.

A 29-year-old IT professional from Electronics City was duped of Rs 8.1 lakh in a shocking extortion racket involving a woman posing as an escort and her accomplice pretending to be a police officer. The incident unfolded on November 29 after the victim, Girish (name changed), booked an escort service online.

Girish reportedly contacted a woman who identified herself as "Amrutha Gill" through an online portal and arranged to meet her at a hotel on Residency Road. She introduced herself as Roopa (also known as Kushi and Sonia) and claimed to be 18 years old. However, upon meeting her, Girish realized she was in her 30s.

Girish paid Rs 16,000 via a digital payment app, including Rs 1,000 for cab fare. Moments later, the woman revealed she was a police officer in disguise and threatened to arrest him. During the encounter, Girish received a WhatsApp audio call from a man claiming to be "IPS officer" Hitesh Kumar. The caller, whose display picture showed a person in khaki uniform, declared that Girish was under "digital arrest" and demanded Rs 10 lakh to drop the charges.

Under duress, Roopa confiscated Girish's phone and used his credit card details to transfer Rs 8.1 lakh across multiple accounts. The ordeal continued for over two hours, with Girish pleading that he didn’t have enough money.

As the situation escalated, Girish convinced Roopa to accompany him to the hotel reception to sort out the matter. There, he informed the staff about the extortion and asked them to call the police helpline. Sensing trouble, Roopa disconnected the call and fled the scene.

On the road, in a desperate attempt to evade capture, Roopa stripped and accused Girish of misbehaving with her. She also bit his hand in an effort to escape. However, police arrived in time to detain her.

Roopa continued her act by pretending to lose consciousness but quickly climbed into the police vehicle when confronted. Upon investigation, police discovered her real identity through her Aadhaar card, which listed her as 31-year-old Pooja.

The police later assisted Girish in contacting the 1930 cyber helpline to freeze the accounts where his money had been transferred. Roopa was arrested and placed in police custody.

A senior police officer confirmed the arrest and stated that further investigations are underway. This case highlights the dangers of online escort services and the growing menace of cybercrime and extortion.

