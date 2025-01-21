Bengaluru police arrest fraudster Swamiji who stole gold under pretext of 'Black magic' rituals

Bengaluru police have arrested Venkataramana, a fraudster posing as a Swamiji, who used black magic rituals to steal gold and money from families. He convinced victims to hand over valuables for puja, then fled with the loot. Police recovered Rs 8.5 lakh worth of gold.

The Bengaluru police have arrested a man disguised as a religious Swamiji who had been using the pretext of performing black magic rituals to rob families in the city. The fraudster, identified as Venkataramana, posed as a spiritual leader to carry out his scams in various parts of Silicon City, including Bommanahalli.

According to the police, Venkataramana would approach families, particularly those with single women, claiming that he could solve their problems by performing puja and offering protection against black magic. He would convince them that their homes were under a dark spell and that their family members were suffering due to a curse. To "solve" the issue, he would ask the family members to bring gold ornaments and cash for the ritual.



He would then use two pots, telling the victims that placing the gold in them and performing puja would remove the curse. After gathering the valuables, Venkataramana would send the household members inside to bring other items needed for the ritual. Once the house was empty, he would fill the pots with gold and money, replace the pots with empty ones, and begin the prayer.

The fraudster convinced the families that they must keep the pots in their house for two days, warning them that opening the pots before the time would invite greater danger. However, after collecting the gold and money, Venkataramana would leave the house, taking the valuables with him.

In March 2024, the Bommanahalli police registered a case after a family reported a similar incident. They had been duped into handing over their gold and cash to Venkataramana, who fled with the loot. Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation and were able to track down the accused.

In his arrest, the police recovered a total of 115 grams of gold ornaments, valued at Rs 8.5 lakh. Venkataramana was apprehended and is now facing charges of theft and fraud.

