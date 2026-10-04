A new ₹23-crore bridge across the Cauvery River in Ramanathapura, Hassan, has raised concerns after cracks appeared in safety wall pillars. Locals have also alleged substandard road widening and retaining wall work.

The new ₹23-crore bridge project across the Cauvery River at Ramanathapura is nearing completion after almost a decade of delays. However, as the project enters its final stages, locals have raised serious concerns over the road widening work at the bridge entrance, alleging that it is being carried out in an unscientific manner and without following basic construction norms.

According to residents, cracks have already appeared on the cement-concrete pillars of the safety retaining wall near the bridge approach. While the main bridge has been constructed in a straight alignment across the river, the connecting approach road is reportedly misaligned. Locals allege that certain internal adjustments involving KRDCL officials and landowners who received compensation have resulted in the approach road being widened in a crooked and zigzag manner.

Unscientific Stone Retaining Wall

A narrow road leading to a local temple runs beneath the entrance to the new bridge. Residents have alleged that the contractor has constructed a retaining wall along this stretch using ordinary stones instead of a proper concrete structure.

Locals fear that the stone retaining wall may not withstand heavy rainfall and could collapse, posing a risk to commuters and residents using the road.

Nearly 10 Years Of Delay

Construction of the new bridge has been delayed for nearly 10 years, forcing commuters and drivers to continue using the old bridge, which residents consider unsafe.

Although the long-delayed project is now nearing completion, locals say concerns over the quality and alignment of the final roadwork have raised fresh questions. They have also alleged that internal adjustments between the contractor and officials have affected the quality of the work and are seeking a proper inspection and corrective measures before the project is completed.