Anekal: In a shocking and gruesome incident on the outskirts of Karnataka's Bengaluru, a husband allegedly killed and beheaded his wife over suspicions of an extramarital affair, then surrendered to police carrying her severed head. The police were stunned when the accused arrived at the Suryanagar police station with the head in his hands.

The accused, 28-year-old Shankar, a resident of Hennur, arrived at the Suryanagar police station late Friday night with the severed head of his wife, Manasa, 26, who was from Hebbagodi. Shankar was immediately arrested. The incident took place in Heelalige village near Chandapura in Anekal taluk, a suburb of Bengaluru.

Affair Caught Red-Handed, Violence Ensued

According to police sources, Shankar and Manasa had a love marriage a few years ago and recently moved to a rented house in Heelalige village about a month ago. On June 3, Shankar returned home unexpectedly late at night and found Manasa with her alleged lover. A confrontation ensued, during which Shankar assaulted both individuals and initially asked Manasa to leave.

Despite being sent away, Manasa reportedly kept returning to the house, causing disturbances. On Friday night, after yet another altercation, Shankar allegedly lost control, murdered Manasa, beheaded her, and carried her head on his bike to surrender at the police station.

Suryanagar police visited the crime scene in Heelalige and are conducting a detailed investigation. Further details about the accused’s mental state and motives are awaited as the case unfolds.