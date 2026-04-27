A 27-year-old woman in Bengaluru claims she was assaulted by a delivery person within her residential community following a dispute over parking. The altercation allegedly escalated from verbal abuse to physical assault, and the woman has since raised concerns about the police response and the accused's quick release.

A 27-year-old lady claims that on April 15 in Bengaluru, a delivery person working for a logistics business outside of her residential community attacked her. According to reports, the altercation started when the delivery man arrived at the society to make a delivery and parked his bike at the entrance, which is meant for cars and has a separate spot for two-wheelers close by. According to a post made on the social media site Reddit by r/bangalore, he allegedly responded to security agents' orders to relocate his car with verbal abuse, turning the situation into a furious dispute.

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The complainant said that when the woman was taking her dogs for a walk, she stepped in to diffuse the conflict and reminded everyone to adhere to social security procedures. She claims that after that, the delivery person started using derogatory words to verbally abuse her.

She said that he used derogatory language and made sexually suggestive gestures. She claims that when she challenged him, he tried to disrobe her by pulling her clothes and slapping her. With the assistance of security personnel, she was able to shove him away.

According to the Reddit post, the woman contacted the police hotline at about 6:45 p.m. She claims that the accused fled the scene, allegedly yelling, "jo karna hai karle," when police arrived about thirty minutes later. She also says she experienced delays in filing a formal complaint and was urged to schedule her own medical evaluation.

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Reportedly, the FIR was eventually registered the next day, but the accused was later released from custody shortly after. She alleges this was done without her knowledge, raising concerns about procedural lapses.

Reportedly, the FIR was eventually registered the next day, but the accused was later released from custody shortly after. She alleges this was done without her knowledge, raising concerns about procedural lapses.