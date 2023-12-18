Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Scooty worth Rs. 30,000 faces whopping Rs. 3.2 lakh penalty for traffic violations

    A scooter worth Rs 30,000 has been penalised for over 3.2 lakhs in Bengaluru for violating 643 traffic rules in the city. This whopping fine has been slapped on a scooter with registration number KA 04 KF 9072, and the violations have been captured by the high-quality cameras installed across the silicon city. 
     

    Bengaluru: Scooty worth Rs. 30,000 faces whopping Rs. 3.2 lakh penalty for traffic violations
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    The high quality cameras installed across the city captured the scooty, bearing the registration number KA 04 KF 9072 and owned by an individual named Mala, violating traffic rules a whopping 643 times. The violations reportedly included riding without a helmet and jumping traffic signals, showcasing the ignorance of road safety norms. 
    Also Read: Bengaluru: BBMP commissioner implements swift measures for rajakaluve encroachment removal

    This extraordinary fine has raised eyebrows, especially considering that the price of the scooter itself falls within the range of 70 to 80 thousand rupees. The penalty of 3.22 lakh rupees, significantly surpassing the vehicle's value, serves as a stern reminder that technology-driven surveillance is a formidable tool in curbing traffic violations. 

    The RT Nagar area witnessed the record-breaking fine as the camera lenses caught the scooty violating rules consistently. The scooty, a common mode of transportation in the city, has become the centre of attention for its unprecedented accumulation of penalties. 

    It's notable that the fines were not limited to a single type of violation, indicating a comprehensive monitoring system that caught instances such as riding without protective gear and disobeying traffic signals. 

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: BBMP commissioner implements swift measures for rajakaluve encroachment removal

    Bengaluru: BBMP commissioner implements swift measures for rajakaluve encroachment removal

    Karnataka 'Shakti' funding crisis: Minister Ramalinga Reddy assures relief, additional funds awaited

    Karnataka 'Shakti' funding crisis: Minister Ramalinga Reddy assures relief, additional funds awaited

    Tragic accident claims life of 3-year-old toddler in Kasavanahalli

    Tragic accident claims life of 3-year-old toddler in Kasavanahalli

    Karnataka: KSRTC unveils cargo services named 'Namma Cargo', Set to hit the roads from December 23 vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC unveils cargo services named 'Namma Cargo', Set to hit the roads from December 23

    Sky-high surveillance: Bengaluru Traffic Police embrace drone tech for monitoring vkp

    Sky-high surveillance: Bengaluru Traffic Police embrace drone tech for monitoring

    Recent Stories

    'Demeaning the entire state...' CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Kerala Governor anr

    'Demeaning the entire state...' CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Kerala Governor

    cricket IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra to Travis Head - 8 players to watch out for osf

    IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra to Travis Head - 8 players to watch out for

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Heard of the Ramanandi sect that worships Lord Ram as a child

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Heard of the Ramanandi sect that worships Lord Ram as a child?

    PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir: 7 things you need to know about Varanasi's meditation center AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir: 7 things you need to know about Varanasi's meditation center

    Year Ender 2023 Israel Hamas war to Twitter name change 12 events that hit global headlines gcw

    Year Ender 2023: Israel-Hamas war to Twitter name change - 12 events that hit global headlines

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon