Bengaluru RTO recovered ₹1.41 crore in pending taxes and penalties from a Ferrari owner who evaded motor vehicle tax since September 2023. The Maharashtra-registered ₹7 crore Ferrari was seized and returned after full payment.

Bengaluru: Officials from the Bangalore South Regional Transport Office (RTO) recovered ₹1.41 crore in pending motor vehicle taxes and penalties from the owner of a luxury Ferrari that had been evading tax payments for nearly 10 months.

Ferrari owner evaded tax since September 2023

The red Ferrari, estimated to be worth ₹7 crore and registered in Maharashtra, had not paid Karnataka motor vehicle tax since September 2023. The evasion was discovered during a routine vehicle check conducted by the traffic police, who then alerted the RTO.

Car seized, notice issued, and fine paid

Acting on the information, RTO officials seized the vehicle on Friday and issued a notice to the owner, demanding full payment of the due taxes and penalties by the end of the day. The owner was also warned of potential legal action for non-payment. By Friday evening, the ₹1.41 crore was paid in full, after which the Ferrari was returned to the owner.

