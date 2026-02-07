Bengaluru will revive 194 unused public spaces under the Bayasidante Bayalu initiative. The GBA-led project aims to transform neglected areas into vibrant community spaces with citizen participation, supported by government, CSR, NGOs.

In a major push to revitalise underused areas across the city, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has announced that 194 unused public spaces in Bengaluru will be developed under the ‘Bayasidante Bayalu’ (Open Spaces as Desired) initiative. The programme aims to transform neglected spaces into vibrant, accessible public areas through active citizen participation.

Citizens Play Key Role In Identifying Locations

Speaking at an event held at the Town Hall on Friday, organised to encourage public involvement in reviving open spaces, Rao said that the GBA had invited suggestions from citizens last year. In response, local residents, residents’ welfare associations, urban designers, architects and educational institutions identified more than 250 potential locations across Bengaluru.

194 Sites Selected For Development

Following a preliminary assessment, 194 locations have now been shortlisted for implementation. Rao said a detailed plan would be drawn up to develop these spaces in collaboration with the government, CSR initiatives, NGOs and other organisations. He added that the transformation work would be carried out with the active involvement of local communities, ensuring the spaces cater to neighbourhood needs.

Focus On Beautification And Community Spaces

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance Bengaluru’s urban landscape, junction development work has already been undertaken under the ‘Suraksha-75’ initiative. The commissioner said the revival of unused spaces is the next step, allowing residents to relax, socialise and participate in community activities within their localities.

State Launches PPP Cell For Faster Execution

GBA Chief Engineer Dr BS Prahlad said the state government has established a dedicated Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Cell to support the development of public spaces and ensure faster implementation of projects across the city.

Project Locations Available Online

The GBA has informed that details of the locations identified for development are available on its official website: www.blrpublicspace-revival.in/repository