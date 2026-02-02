The Greater Bengaluru Authority has begun trade licence renewal for 2026–27 from February 1. Businesses renewing after April 1 will face a 100% penalty. The process is fully online, with strict zoning, building and waste-management rules enforced.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has issued an important notification for entrepreneurs and business owners across Silicon City, announcing the commencement of the trade licence renewal process for the 2026–27 financial year. The renewal window officially opened on February 1, with Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao issuing a detailed circular outlining timelines, penalties and strict compliance norms.

The authority has cautioned that businesses renewing their licences after April 1 will face a 100 per cent penalty, equivalent to the licence fee.

Renewal Timeline and Penalty Structure

Entrepreneurs can renew their trade licences without penalty from February 1 to February 28. Renewals submitted between March 1 and March 31 will attract a 25 per cent penalty. However, applications made on or after April 1 will require payment of the licence fee along with a 100 per cent penalty.

To ease the process, business owners have also been given the option to renew their licences for one to five financial years at a time.

Fully Online Renewal Process

The GBA has mandated that the entire licence renewal process be completed online. Payments can be made through the online portal or via a Canara Bank challan, ensuring convenience and transparency for applicants.

Strict Guidelines for Licence Rejection

The circular outlines stringent conditions under which licence renewals will be rejected, particularly in cases involving zonal classification violations and building bylaw breaches.

Residential Area Norms: Trade licences for businesses established after 2015 on roads less than 40 feet wide in residential areas will be directly rejected. On roads wider than 40 feet, permission will be granted only for specified categories of businesses, and that too within a limited area.

Building and Structural Violations: Licence renewals will be withheld for businesses operating in buildings constructed in violation of approved plans, as well as those functioning in parking areas or on rooftops.

Waste Management and Environmental Compliance

Businesses generating more than 100 kg of waste per day must either process the waste on-site or submit an agreement with authorised waste management vendors. Hotels, restaurants and convention halls are required to provide a written declaration confirming compliance with the ban on single-use plastics and must prominently display awareness posters. Additionally, establishments must maintain separate green bins for wet waste and blue bins for dry waste.

Health Officers Directed to Ensure Strict Compliance

Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has instructed health officers across all five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority to strictly enforce these guidelines during the licence renewal process. Authorities have been directed to ensure thorough scrutiny and uniform implementation of the rules to maintain urban order and environmental standards.