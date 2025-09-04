Check your Bengaluru corporation and ward under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Find the full list of wards for Central, North, South, East, and West corporations and access the BBMP portal to discover your administrative division.

With the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officially coming into effect, the administrative landscape of Bengaluru has undergone a significant restructuring. Residents of the city can now determine which corporation and ward they belong to, following the introduction of five newly formed corporations: Bengaluru Central, North, South, East, and West. The Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, emphasized that this new system aims to streamline urban governance, improve service delivery, and ensure tax compliance for better civic management. From September 3 onwards, taxes will be collected by the respective corporations and used solely within their jurisdictions.

DK Shivakumar Encourages Residents To Check Their Corporation

To make this process easier for citizens, the BBMP has launched a dedicated portal where residents can check their corporation and ward: https://www.bbmp.gov.in/KnowYourNewCorporation/index.html .

As DK Shivakumar noted on social media, “Mine is Bengaluru West… Which one’s yours?” encouraging residents to log in and explore the new administrative divisions.

Scroll to load tweet…

Bengaluru Central City Corporation Wards

Bengaluru Central City Corporation includes Benniganahalli, C.V. Raman Nagar, New Tippa Sandra, Ramaswamy Palya, Jaya Mahal, Dattatreya Temple Ward, Sarvagna Nagar, Hoysala Nagar, Jeevanbhima Nagar, Jogupalya, Halsoor, Bharathi Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Vasanth Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Okalipuram, Chickpete, Sampangiram Nagar, Shantala Nagar, Domlur, Konena Agrahara, Agaram, Vannar Pet, Nilasandra, Shanthi Nagar, Sudham Nagar, Dharmaraya Swamy Temple, Cottonpete, Binni Pete, Padarayanapura, Jagajivanaram Nagar, Rayapuram, Chelavadi Palya, KR Market, Chamraja Pet, Azad Nagar, Sunkenahalli, Vishveshwara Puram, Siddapura, Hombegowda Nagar, and Jaya Nagar.

Bengaluru North City Corporation Wards

Bengaluru North City Corporation includes Kempegowda Ward, Chowdeswari Ward, Atturu, Yelahanka Satellite Town, Jakkuru, Thanisandra, Byatarayanapura, Kodigehalli, Vidyaranyapura, Dodda Bommasandra, Kuvempu Nagar, Shettihalli, Mallasandra, Bagalakunte, T Dasarahalli, Jalahalli, JP Park, Radhakrishna Temple Ward, Sanjaya Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Hebbala, Vishwanath Nagenahalli, Nagavara, HBR Layout, Banasavadi, Kammanahalli, Kacharkanahalli, Kadugondanahalli, Kushal Nagar, Kaval Bairasandra, Manorayana Palya, Gangenahalli, Yeshwanthpura, Jayachamarajendra Nagar, Devara Jeevanahalli, Muneshwara Nagar, Lingarajapura, Maruthi Seva Nagar, Sagayara Puram, SK Garden, and Pulakeshi Nagar.

Bengaluru South City Corporation Wards

Bengaluru South City Corporation includes Lakkasandra, Adugodi, Banashankari Temple Ward, Ejipura, Kumara Swamy Layout, Padmanabha Nagar, Bellanduru (Part as per map), Uttarahalli, Koramangala, Yelchenahalli, Suddagunte Palya, Jaraganahalli, Raja Rajeshawari Nagar (Part as per map), Puttenahalli, Pattabhi Ram Nagar, Bilekhalli, Byra Sandra, Honga Sandra, Jaya Nagar East, Mangammana Palya, Gurappana Palya, Singa Sandra, Madivala, Begur, Jakka Sandra, Arakere, HSR Layout, Gottigere, Konankunte, Bommanahalli, Anjanapura, BTM Layout, Vasanthpura, JP Nagar, Hemmigepura (Part as per map), Sarakki, and Shakambari Nagar.

Bengaluru West City Corporation Wards

Bengaluru West City Corporation includes Aramane Nagara, Mattikere, HMT Ward, Chokkasandra, Dodda Bidarakallu, Peenya Industrial Area, Lakshmi Devi Nagar, Nandini Layout, Marappana Palya, Malleshwaram, Raj Mahal Guttahalli, Kadu Malleshwar Ward, Subramanya Nagar, Nagapura, Mahalakshmipuram, Laggere, Rajagopal Nagar, Hegganahalli, Herohalli, Kottegepalya, Shakthi Ganapathi Nagar, Shankar Matt, Gayithri Nagar, Dayananda Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Basaveshwara Nagar, Kamakshipalya, Vrisahbhavathi Nagar, Kaveripura, Govindaraja Nagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Dr. Raj Kumar Ward, Shiva Nagar, Sri Rama Mandir Ward, Kempapura Agrahara, Vijaya Nagar, Hosahalli, Marenahalli, Maruthi Mandir Ward, Mudalapalya, Nagarabhavi, Jnana Bharathi Ward, Ullalu, Nayandahalli, Attiguppe, Hampi Nagar, Bapuji Nagar, Basavanagudi, Hanumanth Nagar, Sri Nagar, Gali Anjenaya Temple Ward, Deepanjali Nagar, Kengeri, Raja Rajeshawari Nagar (Part as per map), Hosakerehalli, Giri Nagar, Katriguppe, Vidya Peeta Ward, Ganesh Mandir Ward, Kari Sandra, Yediyur, Chikkala Sandra, and Hemmigepura (Part as per map).

Bengaluru East City Corporation Wards

Bengaluru East City Corporation includes Horamavu, Ramamurthy Nagar, Vijnanapura, KR Puram, Basavanapura, Hudi, Devasandra, A Narayanapura, Vijnana Nagar, Garudachar Palya, Kadugodi, Hagadur, Dodda Nekkundi, Marathahalli, HAL Airport, Varthur, and Bellanduru (Part as per map).

Importance Of Tax Compliance And Citizen Cooperation

Clarifying the role of the new body, DK Shivakumar explained that the GBA will primarily monitor city administration, while major works will be executed by the corporations. He urged citizens to cooperate with the changes, declare assets honestly, and pay taxes regularly.

“We have to deliver, make sure every citizen is helped. All the problems of Bengaluru cannot be solved in one day,” he said.

The restructuring aims to ease administrative bottlenecks, ensure quicker resolution of civic issues, and bring services closer to residents. Elections for all five corporations are expected to be held soon, with wards formed to represent an average population of 30,000 to 40,000, and the possibility of adding new areas to East, West, and North corporations in the future.