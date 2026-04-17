A 31-year-old woman's plan to purchase a ₹2.3 crore property in Bengaluru on a ₹2.6 lakh monthly salary has ignited a social media discussion. With ₹70 lakh in savings but fears over job security due to AI, users are debating if the investment is a courageous step or a major financial risk.

A contentious discussion on financial stability and Bengaluru's skyrocketing real estate prices has been triggered on social media by a 31-year-old woman's pursuit of a ₹2.3 crore property. The buyer voiced fears about job security in the era of AI while earning ₹2.6 lakh per month and having ₹70 lakh in savings, leading people to consider if the large investment is a risky financial move or a courageous step toward stability.

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“Can I afford the home of 2.3 cr,” the Reddit user asked, adding, “I am single, 31 F, income 2.6lpm after tax, home considering of 2.3cr all inclusive. posession will be in 2030. till then I will have to pay rent of 50k. can I buy this? I am not looking at what will be the appreciation since I am planning to occupy it once it's ready.”

The woman said that the property is next to a well-known Whitefield, Bengaluru community. "I do not have other obligations except to keep myself fed and alive—hopefully it will remain so," she clarified.

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She added, “I am aware that AI will eventually eliminate jobs—it has already begun to do so—but I am homeless. I have nowhere to call home. I need a place to call home, and I truly want to live somewhere lovely that I can be proud of.” She revealed that she had saved close to ₹70 lakh at the end of the post.

How Did Social Media React?

"This doesn't look manageable imo. What are the milestones for payments? Purchasing ready-to-move-in residences is something I personally support. Financial and possible developer delays and problems are far less worrisome. New launches' purportedly "lower price" isn't worth it," a user wrote.

The OP responded, “What good properties are available. I have been looking for homes for a long time but I just don't find good.”

Another said, "OP, just do it. Cash flow will be difficult for a few years, but if you receive wage increases from now until 2030, you'll be alright. Right now, you're just about uncomfortable. You risk being priced out if you wait until you're completely at ease. I'm aware that I'm just a random stranger on the internet, but if you like the house and everything else works out for you, set aside 30 lakhs for later, pay the 30L DP, and start saving like crazy right immediately."

A third commented, “In 4 years, your take-home salary will be between 3.5 to 4 lakhs/month, assuming you just stay in this company. Since you are not a spendthrift, you will have a nice apartment and not be under any real strain."

A fourth wrote, “Please don't, ₹2.3 cr flat in Bangalore is a terrible investment as is, but also if you are looking to stay yourself, it's even worse."