Bengaluru ranked 3rd in Global Traffic Index: TomTom report reveals congestion crisis

Bengaluru ranks third globally in the TomTom Traffic Index, highlighting severe traffic congestion. The report reveals it takes 30.10 minutes to travel 10 km in 2024, worsening year by year. Indian cities Kolkata and Pune also feature among the top five globally.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 8:56 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 8:56 AM IST

Bengaluru, famously known as India’s Silicon Valley, is now making global headlines for its traffic woes. According to the latest report by Dutch location technology firm TomTom, Bengaluru ranks third among cities with the slowest traffic in the world.  
 
The report, which evaluates traffic congestion in major cities worldwide, placed three Indian cities in the top five for 2024. Kolkata secured the second position, Bengaluru came third, and Pune debuted on the list at fourth place. Barranquilla in Colombia topped the list, while London took the fifth spot.  

The TomTom Traffic Index revealed that in 2024, it took an average of 30.10 minutes to travel just 10 km in Bengaluru, marking an increase of 50 seconds compared to 2023. Kolkata fared slightly worse, with an average of 34.33 minutes for the same distance. Pune’s inclusion this year highlights worsening traffic conditions in Indian cities.  

Other Indian cities, such as Hyderabad (ranked 18th), Chennai (31st), and Mumbai (39th), also made the global list, showcasing the pervasive issue of traffic congestion across the country.  

Bengaluru’s traffic situation has been deteriorating steadily. In 2022, it took 29 minutes and 9 seconds to cover 10 km, while in 2023, it dropped slightly to 28 minutes and 10 seconds. However, in 2024, the time shot up to 30 minutes and 10 seconds.  

The city, which overtook Delhi a few years ago as the Indian city with the most private vehicles, now has over 25 lakh private cars on its roads. Alarming statistics reveal that around 2,000 new vehicles hit Bengaluru’s roads daily, exacerbating the congestion crisis.  

Here’s a quick look at the top five cities with the slowest traffic:  
1. Barranquilla, Colombia – 36.6 minutes  
2. Kolkata, India – 34.33 minutes  
3. Bengaluru, India – 30.10 minutes  
4. Pune, India – 33.22 minutes  
5. London, UK – 33.17 minutes  

With its rising number of vehicles and worsening commute times, Bengaluru’s traffic has become a growing concern for residents and authorities alike. The report highlights the urgent need for sustainable urban planning and robust public transport systems to address this pressing issue.  

