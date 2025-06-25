BEML will deliver 20 trains for Namma Metro’s Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara by March. The prototype will be ready by September. A new Bhopal unit will boost production. Train shortage delays Electronic City line opening.

Bengaluru: BEML has committed to delivering 20 trains for Namma Metro’s Pink Line, which stretches 21.26 km from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, by the end of March. The first prototype train is expected to be completed by September, following which full-scale production will begin. Additional preparations are ongoing at the BEML factory in Bengaluru to support manufacturing.

New production unit being set up in Bhopal

To boost its manufacturing capacity, BEML is also establishing a new metro coach and train production unit in Bhopal. This move is expected to help meet the growing demand for metro trains across India.

According to project updates, 100% of the work on the elevated portion of the Pink Line, from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere (7.5 km), has been completed. Construction is ongoing on the underground section, which spans 13.76 km from Dairy Circle to Nagawara.

Blue Line to benefit from additional train deployment

In August 2023, BEML secured a ₹3,177 crore contract from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to supply 318 metro coaches (52 trains). An additional ₹405 crore contract was signed in March 2024 to supply 42 more coaches. While 96 coaches (16 trains) are allotted to the Pink Line, the remaining trains are slated for the Blue Line, which will connect to Kempegowda International Airport.

Despite civil work being completed on the Electronic City metro line, a shortage of available trains has delayed its opening for public use. Authorities are awaiting train deliveries to begin operations.