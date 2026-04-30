Heavy rains and strong winds in Bengaluru caused a tree to fall and damage the compound wall of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence on Kumara Krupa Road. The storm disrupted traffic, uprooted multiple trees, and led IMD to issue an Orange Alert.

The Silicon City witnessed severe disruption on Wednesday evening after just an hour of heavy rain and stormy winds brought life to a standstill. Strong gusts and continuous downpour caused widespread damage across several parts of the city, including the high-security area near the Chief Minister’s official residence, ‘Kaveri’.

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Tree Falls Near CM Residence, Security Tightened

A massive tree was uprooted and crashed within the compound of the CM’s residence on Kumara Krupa Road due to strong winds, damaging the compound wall. Following the incident, the entire stretch of road in front of the residence has been temporarily blocked as a precautionary security measure.

Multiple Trees Uprooted On Kumara Krupa Road

Several trees along Kumara Krupa Road were also uprooted one after another during the storm. Personnel from BBMP and GBA are working on a war footing to clear the fallen trees and restore normal traffic movement in the area.

Golf Course Net Damaged In Strong Winds

The storm also impacted the nearby Golf Course, where a large tree fell onto the protective net. The impact caused the net to lean onto the road, further adding to traffic disruption and safety concerns in the vicinity.

Heavy Rainfall Recorded Across The City

Bengaluru recorded an average rainfall of around 80 mm, accompanied by wind speeds reaching up to 75 km/h. The sudden weather change brought down temperatures by nearly 10 degrees Celsius, offering temporary relief from the heat.

Uneven Rainfall Across Areas

While the HAL area recorded 24.7 mm of rainfall, the Airport region saw only 0.1 mm, highlighting the uneven distribution of rainfall across the city.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

Initially, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert, which was later upgraded to an Orange Alert as the intensity of the rain increased. While the downpour brought relief from soaring temperatures, it also caused significant disruption to normal life across Bengaluru.