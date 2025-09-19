Bengaluru continues to face heavy showers with a rain alert issued until September 23. While the cool weather delights residents, pothole-ridden roads are troubling commuters, causing accidents and public outrage.

Bengaluru, often known as the city of mist, is currently wrapped in a rainy and cloudy atmosphere. While the cool drizzle and refreshing weather bring charm to the city, the condition of its pothole-ridden roads has turned commuting into a nightmare for residents.

Rainy And Cloudy Weather To Continue

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected to continue across several districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, for the next three to four days. A yellow alert has been declared statewide until September 23.

Bengaluru recorded 66.0 mm of rainfall since Wednesday evening.

Chikkaballapur district recorded 130 mm of rain.

Bidar district recorded 112 mm of rain.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Tumakuru districts until September 24.

Joy Of Rain, Pain Of Potholes

While the rain has brought cooler weather and delight to many, the city’s potholes, now filled with rainwater, pose a serious threat to commuters.

Vehicle riders are struggling to navigate waterlogged, cratered roads, with locals sarcastically remarking, “If farmers start growing crops on these roads now, there will be no crop loss or expenses either.”

Public Outrage Over Road Conditions

Frequent accidents caused by potholes in areas such as Kamakshipalya have left residents angry and frustrated.

“Our life revolves around going to work in an auto every day and paying the fare. But we can’t afford hospital bills every day because of these potholes,” a commuter lamented.

“We’ve requested road repairs many times, but no one responds—even if we protest in front of our representatives’ houses,” another resident complained.

“This road has been in the same condition since my childhood. Even though the Deputy CM set a deadline for repairs, the dream of smooth roads remains unfulfilled,” a local said in frustration.

Government’s Inaction Questioned

With continuous rain worsening road conditions, residents are furious over the government’s negligence. The lack of urgent measures by the civic authorities has fueled public anger.

“The government doesn’t see our plight or listen to us. They might as well invite farmers to grow crops on these roads,” locals mocked bitterly.