Heavy rains in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura Hoodi area caused severe flooding, uprooted 20 trees, and disrupted traffic on major roads including BGS flyover and Hebbal. Clogged drains worsened waterlogging as the city braces for continued rain.

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall lashed Bengaluru on Sunday, causing flooding in Mahadevapura’s Hoodi area, inundating homes and disrupting daily life. Waterlogging on major roads, including the BGS flyover on Mysore Road and the main road in Hebbal, led to significant traffic disruptions. The city has experienced increased rainfall over the past few days, with light showers starting Saturday night. Sunday morning brought overcast skies followed by heavy downpours in several parts of Bengaluru.

Flooding In Mahadevapura’s Hoodi Area

Several houses in the Hoodi area of Mahadevapura ward were flooded. Residents reported that clogged drains prevented proper water flow, resulting in waterlogging and property inundation.

Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic On Key Roads

Heavy waterlogging on the BGS flyover on Mysore Road and the main road in Kempapura, Hebbal, severely hampered traffic flow. Vehicles struggled to navigate flooded roads near Ramamurthy Nagar signal and on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from KR Puram towards Hoskote.

Traffic was also affected at other major junctions, including Thanisandra and Nagawara, City Market Circle to SJ Park Circle, Bagalur Cross to IAF junction, International Airport Road, Hebbal towards Bengaluru, Devinagar to Kuvempu Circle, Kuvempu Circle to Devinagar, and Vaddarapalya to Hennur.

Overflowing Drains Raise Safety Concerns

Manholes and drains overflowed onto streets in several areas, such as Mahakavi Kuvempu Road, Magadi Road, and Rajkumar Road. The heavy water flow in some manholes raised fears of possible collapses.

Fallen Trees Cause Damage Across City

A tree fell on a car in Shankar Nagar, causing damage. Over 20 trees and more than 40 branches were uprooted across Bengaluru. BBMP’s forest department teams are working to clear the debris and ensure safety.

Rainfall Figures And Forecast

V. Naganahalli recorded the highest rainfall at 4.1 cm. Other notable readings include Hampinagar (3 cm), Horamavu and Jakkur (2.7 cm each), Koramangala and East Manorayanapalya (2.4 cm each), Singasandra (2.3 cm), Ramamurthy Nagar (2.2 cm), and several other localities with rainfall between 1.6 and 2.1 cm.

The Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall across the city on Monday.