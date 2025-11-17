BESCOM has announced a scheduled power outage in Bengaluru’s Adugodi area on November 18 from 10 am to 5 pm due to maintenance work. Several major residential and commercial zones will face a temporary disruption in electricity supply.

Areas Affected

According to BESCOM headquarters, electricity will not be available in the following areas and their surrounding localities:

Adugodi, Salarpuria Tower, Big Bazaar, Accenture, KMF Godown, Nanjappa Layout, New Mico Road, Chikkalakshmi Layout, Mahalingeshwara Layout, Bangalore Dairy, Forum, Rangadasappa Layout, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, Chinnayyana Palya, Chandrappa Nagar, NIMHANS Administrative Block, Bande Slum, Sunnadakallu, Brindavana Slum, Lal Ji Nagar, Shamanna Garden, NDRI, and the Police Quarters.

BESCOM has advised residents and commercial establishments in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements in advance to avoid inconvenience during the outage period. The utility has also requested public cooperation, stating that the maintenance work is essential to ensure a safer and more reliable power supply in the future.