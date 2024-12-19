BREAKING: Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints

In a massive operation, the Karnataka Lokayukta officials conducted simultaneous raids at 45 locations across Bengaluru today. The raids targeted several offices of the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The operation was led by Lokayukta B S Patil, who personally oversaw the raids in the field. The action was prompted by numerous complaints from the public regarding alleged corruption and malpractice in these public service bodies.

According to sources, the raids aimed to uncover illegal activities and ensure accountability in these vital civic services. The Lokayukta's efforts are part of an ongoing initiative to address the concerns of Bengaluru's residents, who have voiced dissatisfaction with the functioning of BESCOM and BWSSB.

As the investigation unfolds, it is expected that more details will emerge regarding the nature of the complaints and the findings from the raids.

