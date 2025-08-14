Bengaluru Police arrested actress Pavitra Gowda in connection with the Renukhaswamy murder case after the Supreme Court canceled her bail. Tense scenes unfolded at her Rajarajeshwari Nagar residence as authorities maintained strict vigilance.

Bengaluru: Actress Pavitra Gowda was arrested by the police in connection with the Renukhaswamy murder case. She was taken into custody from her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, following the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel her bail. The case, which has attracted widespread media attention, also involves several high-profile accused, including actor Darshan, whose bail was similarly revoked by the apex court. Pavitra Gowda had previously been granted bail by lower courts, but the Supreme Court’s intervention overturned it, prompting immediate police action. The arrest has created a stir among residents and onlookers, with law enforcement taking preventive measures to avoid any commotion around her home.

Tense Atmosphere Around Residence

After the Supreme Court cancelled her bail, a tense atmosphere prevailed around Pavitra Gowda’s residence since morning. Visible anxiety marked her demeanour, and the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police advised her not to leave the house.

Before the verdict, Pavitra Gowda offered prayers to the Tulsi plant at her residence and later visited the Rajarajeshwari temple. She was seen gesturing to the media, requesting, “Please leave from near the house,” and spoke intently on the phone while at the temple.

Police Precaution And Monitoring

Upon her return home, Pavitra Gowda continued to display anxious behaviour. The police stationed themselves near her residence as a precautionary measure. Plainclothes officers were also present to prevent any commotion or gathering following the bail cancellation.

When she attempted to leave the house, stating, “I am going to the Red Carpet shop,” the police intervened, advising her it was not appropriate to go out under the current circumstances, and sent her back inside.

Renukhaswamy’s Father Reacts