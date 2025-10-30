A 15-minute technical glitch disrupted Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Purple Line during peak morning hours, stranding hundreds of commuters at Deepanjali Nagar and nearby stations. Services later resumed after the issue was resolved.

Bengaluru: Commuters in Bengaluru faced a frustrating morning after a brief disruption on the Namma Metro’s Purple Line caused major delays and overcrowding during peak office hours. The glitch, which lasted about 15 minutes, left hundreds of passengers stranded and sparked complaints over the reliability of metro services in the city. Many office-goers were seen waiting anxiously on crowded platforms as trains came to a halt.

According to officials, train services were suspended around 9 am at the Deepanjali Nagar metro station due to a technical issue. The stoppage created heavy congestion at nearby stations, as trains were unable to move in either direction for several minutes.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) later confirmed that the issue had been resolved.

“The technical glitch has been rectified, and services have now returned to normal,” a BMRCL spokesperson said.

Pink Line Metro Deadline Extended Again

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Pink Line of Namma Metro, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, has faced yet another delay. Like several previous metro projects in Bengaluru, the deadline for completion has been pushed further.

The BMRCL now plans to open the elevated section of the Pink Line by May 2026, instead of the earlier target of March 2026. Originally, this section was expected to be operational by December 2025.

Repeated Delays Frustrate Commuters

The delay has drawn criticism from regular metro users, who have already experienced long waits for other lines. The Yellow Line, which connects to Electronic City, was delayed by more than two years, while the extended part of the Green Line opened nearly five years behind schedule.

Commuters expressed frustration on social media, questioning the city’s slow pace of infrastructure development.

“Every new line comes with promises, but the deadlines keep moving further. It’s disappointing,” said a daily metro user from JP Nagar.

Project Details: Elevated and Underground Sections

The 21-kilometre-long Pink Line comprises two major sections, a 7.5-kilometre elevated corridor from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, and a 13.76-kilometre underground stretch from Dairy Circle to Nagawara.

The elevated section will feature six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM Bangalore, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva, and Tavarekere (Swagath Cross Road). However, due to construction delays and logistical hurdles, the completion date has now been pushed to May 2026.

City Awaits Relief from Traffic Woes

With the city’s roads choked by heavy traffic and ongoing metro construction, commuters are eagerly awaiting the completion of the Pink Line. Once operational, it is expected to significantly reduce travel time between south and north Bengaluru.

Until then, residents continue to rely on existing lines and road transport, hoping that future metro expansions will finally arrive on schedule.