Bengaluru: The Pink Line of Namma Metro, Bengaluru's ambitious public transport project, has hit another delay. Initially slated for launch in 2020, the project was postponed to December 2025. Now, with progress lagging, even that deadline seems uncertain, and a 2026 opening appears more realistic.

Timeline shifts and revised plans

The much-anticipated Pink Line was originally planned to be operational by 2020. However, financial hurdles, underground construction challenges, land acquisition delays, and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led to a rescheduled deadline of December 2025. With ongoing delays, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now considering further extensions.

To manage progress, BMRCL has decided to open the Pink Line in two phases:

BMRCL plans to open the Pink Line in two phases. The elevated section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere (7.5 km) is expected to be operational by March 2026. The underground section (13.8 km) from Dairy Circle to Nagawara is now targeted for a September 2026 launch.

Challenges hampering progress

While civil works and track laying on the elevated stretch are moving forward, the underground segment continues to pose major engineering challenges. Bengaluru's rocky subsoil, especially dense granite and dolerite formations, has significantly slowed tunnelling work. The stretch between Shivajinagar and Vellara (2.2 km) has been particularly problematic and is a key contributor to the latest delays.

Complete list of Pink Line stations

Kalena Agrahara Hulimavu IIMB JP Nagar 4th Phase Jayadeva Hospital Tavarekere Dairy Circle Lakkasandra Langford Town National Military School Mahatma Gandhi Road Shivajinagar Cantonment Pottery Town Tannery Road Venkateshpura Kadugondanahalli Nagawara

Interchange stations and connectivity boost

The 21.3 km Pink Line will connect Kalena Agrahara on Bannerghatta Road in South Bengaluru to Nagawara on the Outer Ring Road in the north. It will feature three major interchange stations:

Jayadeva Hospital with the Yellow Line

Mahatma Gandhi Road with the Purple Line

Nagawara with the Green Line

Once completed, the Pink Line is expected to significantly enhance north-south connectivity in the city, easing congestion and providing faster, reliable public transportation options for commuters.