Bengaluru: A female passenger travelling to Magadi Road Metro Station was fined ₹500 today for violating metro regulations. On April 26th, she violated metro rules by eating while travelling on the train. This violation was captured on camera by a fellow passenger and uploaded to social media. She has now been identified and fined.

The security personnel fined her this morning when she entered the Madavar Metro Station at Nice Road Junction. As outlined in Bangalore Metro regulations, consuming food and beverages is strictly prohibited within metro premises and trains. This policy helps prevent littering, maintain hygiene, and preserve a pleasant environment for everyone travelling.

BMRCL encourages all passengers to comply with these rules and make every effort to uphold the cleanliness of the metro system. The Bangalore Metro is a convenient mode of transport, and adhering to the rules is essential to ensure a comfortable and safe travel experience for all passengers, the metro corporation stated. Passengers should keep in mind the rules to be followed on the metro and maintain the metro environment. This strict action is solely to provide a clean and comfortable travel experience for all passengers, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.

As stated by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL): "Namma Metro is a public space belonging to everyone. Every passenger should follow the rules here and cooperate to maintain cleanliness. This helps ensure a comfortable and safe journey for all. BMRCL encourages the public to follow the rules and plans to implement stricter measures in the coming days."

A video of a passenger chewing Vimal pan masala, which advertises "kesari in every particle", while travelling on the Bangalore Metro has gone viral. Following this, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to impose fines on passengers consuming chewable tobacco-based products (such as gutka or pan masala) within the metro premises and trains. Public complaints about passengers chewing and spitting tobacco-based chewable products like gutka and pan masala in metro stations and trains have been increasing. To address this issue and prevent spitting and littering in the metro premises, BMRCL has decided to increase patrolling during non-peak hours.