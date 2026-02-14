A multi-vehicle collision on the Hoskote-Dabaspet highway in Bengaluru killed six students and one biker. Authorities from PWD, National Highway Authority, and police conducted a joint survey to probe causes and enhance road safety.

Bengaluru was shaken on February 13 when a horrific road accident claimed the lives of six students and one biker on the Hoskote-Dabaspet highway near M Satyavara, falling under the Sulibele police station limits in Bengaluru Rural district. The tragedy occurred in the early hours, leaving families and the community devastated. Authorities have been alerted, and a joint investigation by the Highway Authority and local police is underway to determine the causes of the crash.

Joint Survey Conducted by Authorities

Under the supervision of ASP Venkatesh Prasanna, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), the National Highway Authority, and the local police conducted a detailed survey of the accident site. They are now probing to identify the root cause of repeated accidents at this stretch.

Given the high frequency of fatalities, the National Highway Authority has been instructed to install CCTV cameras to monitor traffic and improve road safety.

Pattern of Fatal Accidents

This stretch of the Hoskote-Dabaspet highway has become notorious for road accidents. In 2026 alone, eight deaths have been recorded at the same spot. Yesterday’s crash claimed seven lives, including six students and one biker, adding to a previous fatality earlier this year. Officials are also investigating whether a technical defect in the road may be contributing to the recurring accidents.

Details of the Incident

The tragic series of accidents occurred around 4:30 am on Friday and involved an XUV car, a bike, and a canter vehicle. The victims included:

Biker:

Gagan (26), resident of Devanayakanahalli

Car Occupants:

Ashwin Nair (17)

Arhan Shariff (17)

Ayan Ali (17)

Bharath (18)

Ethan George (17)

Farhan (17)

Images from the scene highlight the severity of the collision and the devastating impact of the accident.

Community Efforts and Shock

Local villagers had previously conducted a Shanti Homa (peace ritual) at this accident-prone stretch, hoping to prevent further tragedies. Despite these efforts, the incident has caused shock across the community and the state. The tragedy has reignited calls for enhanced safety measures, stricter monitoring, and urgent attention to road infrastructure.