Bengaluru: A shocking case of road rage has rocked Bengaluru after a 24-year-old food delivery agent was allegedly chased and fatally knocked down by a car following a minor traffic accident in JP Nagar. The victim, identified as Darshan, was reportedly pursued by a furious couple who later rammed their vehicle into his scooter, killing him on the spot. Police investigations and CCTV footage have revealed that the act was deliberate, turning what initially appeared to be a hit-and-run into a case of cold-blooded murder. The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the city, raising serious questions about growing aggression and lack of empathy on Bengaluru’s roads.

Martial Arts Trainer and Wife Arrested for Murder

The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar (32) from Kerala and his wife Aarati Sharma (30) from Jammu and Kashmir. Kumar, a Kalaripayattu martial arts trainer, and his wife had been living in Bengaluru for several years.

According to the police, the couple intentionally rammed their car into the scooter of Darshan (24), a food delivery worker, after a heated argument on the night of October 25. The couple was arrested and produced before a local court on Wednesday, which remanded them in 14-day judicial custody.

Darshan, a resident of Kembattalli, was unmarried and lived with his parents and sister. His death has left his family devastated and has also drawn attention to the risks faced by food delivery workers navigating the city’s congested roads.

Minor Collision Escalates into Fatal Attack

Investigations revealed that the confrontation began when Darshan’s scooter accidentally brushed against the side of Kumar’s car around 9 pm at Nataraja Layout, slightly damaging the car’s right-side rear-view mirror. Although Darshan apologised and continued on his way to deliver an order, Kumar allegedly lost his temper and decided to chase him.

“Losing control of his emotions, Kumar took a U-turn and pursued Darshan’s scooter. Within minutes, he spotted the two-wheeler and rammed into it from behind,” said an investigating officer.

The impact threw both Darshan and his pillion rider, Varun, off the scooter. Locals rushed them to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared Darshan brought dead, while Varun survived with injuries.

CCTV Footage Reveals Intentional Collision

Initially, Darshan’s sister filed a hit-and-run complaint with the JP Nagar Traffic Police against an unidentified car driver. However, CCTV footage collected from the accident site drastically altered the case.

“To our shock, it was not an accident but a deliberate act,” a senior officer said.

“The driver was clearly seen swerving towards the scooter before hitting it and speeding away. The manoeuvre left no doubt that the act was intentional,” he added.

The case was then transferred to Puttenahalli Police Station, where a fresh case of murder was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Couple Returned to Scene to Collect Car Parts

CCTV footage also showed the accused couple returning to the accident site around 9.40 pm, just minutes after the collision. They parked their vehicle at a distance and were seen collecting broken parts of their car that had fallen off during the crash.

“The accused were wearing masks when they came back, apparently to avoid identification. “However, when they left the spot, CCTV cameras captured their faces clearly, confirming their involvement,” a senior officer said.

Police Confirm Confession and Continue Investigation

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Jagalasar confirmed that the couple confessed to their involvement during interrogation. “The accused admitted to ramming the delivery agent’s scooter in anger. The investigation is continuing to verify their version of events,” he said.

Manoj Kumar initially claimed that he was alone during the collision and that his wife only accompanied him later to collect car parts. However, police said both have been booked for murder and are being questioned further.

Public Outrage and Demand for Stricter Action

The incident has triggered strong reactions across Bengaluru, with citizens and delivery workers demanding swift justice and tougher penalties for violent road rage cases. Social media has been flooded with posts condemning the brutality of the act and expressing solidarity with Darshan’s family.

As the investigation continues, police are also examining whether the couple attempted to tamper with evidence or conceal their involvement after the crime. Officials have assured that a detailed chargesheet will be filed soon.