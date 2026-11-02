Three IT employees from Bengaluru died after being swept away by strong waves at Dubbanashashi Beach in Gokarna. Two others were rescued by lifeguards and local fishermen. Police have issued a safety warning to resorts and homestays.

A weekend trip to Gokarna turned tragic after three IT employees from Bengaluru died after being swept away by strong waves at Dubbanashashi Beach. The deceased have been identified as Shobha Das, 22, who hailed from Jharkhand, team leader Mohammed Akram and Vishwa, a resident of Kalyan Nagar in Bengaluru. Two other employees were rescued by lifeguards and local fishermen following the incident.

The group of 16 employees from Allorica Ecospace, a company based in Bellandur, Bengaluru, had travelled to Gokarna for a weekend getaway. They were staying at Koje Resort near Dubbanashashi Beach when some members of the group entered the sea. Five employees were caught in strong waves and swept away, prompting an immediate rescue operation.

Three Bengaluru IT Employees Die After Being Swept Away By Waves

Following the incident, lifeguards from the resort and local fishermen rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Four of the five employees were brought to shore, while Vishwa remained missing.

Shobha Das, a 22-year-old employee from Jharkhand, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died. Mohammed Akram, the team leader, also died while being taken to Manipal Hospital for further treatment.

Body Of Missing Bengaluru Employee Vishwa Recovered

Vishwa, a 24-year-old resident of Kalyan Nagar in Bengaluru, had gone missing after being swept away by the waves. His body was subsequently recovered during the search operation.

The other two employees, identified as Nishanth and Mohammed Qasim, were rescued by lifeguards and received medical treatment. They have since recovered.

Gokarna Police Investigate Beach Drowning Incident

Gokarna police visited the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary at Karwar Medical College. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Gokarna Police Station.

Following the tragedy, the police department issued a warning to resort and homestay owners regarding the safety of tourists visiting beaches in the region. The incident has once again highlighted the risks of entering the sea when strong waves and currents prevail.

Tourists visiting coastal areas have been advised to exercise caution and follow safety instructions issued by lifeguards and local authorities.