Karnataka is considering action against half-helmet manufacturers and sellers, along with higher traffic fines. The proposal includes a ₹5,000 penalty for riding two-wheelers on footpaths and stricter action against repeat offenders.

The Karnataka government is considering a series of stricter road safety measures to curb traffic violations and improve road discipline, particularly in Bengaluru. The proposed measures include action against the manufacture and sale of non-standard half-helmets, higher fines for riding two-wheelers on footpaths and driving against traffic on one-way roads, and the introduction of a points-based system for driving licences.

The government is also examining the possibility of linking the Transport Department's Sarathi platform with the Bengaluru Traffic Police's e-Challan system to strengthen enforcement and keep track of repeat offenders. However, these measures are still under consideration and will require legal scrutiny and final government approval before they can be implemented.

Karnataka Government Examines Action Against Half-Helmets

The Karnataka government is examining the legal provisions available to take action against the manufacture and sale of half-helmets used by two-wheeler riders. Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said the government was exploring ways to proceed against manufacturers, shop owners and warehouse operators who stock such helmets for sale.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 1, the Minister expressed concern over the increasing use of half-helmets and said the government had decided to initiate action against their manufacturers.

Also known as 'shorty' or 'skull cap' helmets, these products cover only the top of the head and offer limited protection compared with full-face helmets. They leave the face and chin exposed, raising concerns about rider safety. Their relatively low cost is one reason some two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers opt for them.

The government is examining the legal provisions that could be invoked to regulate their manufacture, storage and sale.

Fine For Riding Two-Wheelers On Footpaths May Increase To ₹5,000

The government is also considering a significant increase in fines for riding two-wheelers on footpaths. The existing penalty of ₹500 may be raised to ₹5,000 for first-time offenders and ₹10,000 for repeat offenders.

Footpaths are meant for pedestrians, but some motorists use them to bypass traffic congestion, putting pedestrians at risk. Minister Byrathi Suresh said such violations had resulted in deaths and injuries.

The Transport and Home Departments have submitted a proposal to increase the penalties. A final decision will be taken after the Law Department examines the proposal and provides its opinion.

Karnataka Considers ₹10,000 Fine For One-Way Traffic Violations

The government is also considering increasing the fine for driving against the direction of traffic on one-way roads. Under the proposal, the existing penalty of ₹1,000 may be increased to ₹10,000.

During the review meeting, officials also discussed stricter penalties for other traffic violations that obstruct the movement of vehicles and endanger road users. These include parking on footpaths, parking in no-parking zones, unauthorised parking and signal violations.

The proposed changes are aimed at improving traffic discipline and discouraging motorists from violating road rules.

Points-Based System For Driving Licences Under Consideration

A points-based system for driving licences was among the key measures discussed at a joint review meeting attended by Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh, along with senior officials.

Under the proposed system, specific points would be assigned for different traffic violations. If a motorist accumulates points up to a prescribed limit, their driving licence could be suspended.

The system is being considered as a way to identify repeat traffic offenders and encourage motorists to follow road safety rules. Officials have also examined the legal requirements for introducing such a mechanism.

Sarathi And E-Challan Systems May Be Linked

The meeting also discussed integrating the Transport Department's Sarathi platform with the Bengaluru Traffic Police's e-Challan system.

If implemented, the integration would allow traffic police personnel to verify a motorist's driving licence details on the spot. They would also be able to access information about previous traffic violations recorded against the driver.

Details of new violations could be added directly to the motorist's digital record, helping authorities maintain a comprehensive history of traffic offences.

Proposed Karnataka Traffic Rules: What Motorists Should Know

The key proposals being examined by the Karnataka government include:

Half-helmets: Action against manufacturers, sellers and warehouse operators stocking non-standard helmets.

Riding on footpaths: A proposed fine of ₹5,000 for first-time offenders and ₹10,000 for repeat offenders, compared with the existing penalty of ₹500.

One-way violations: A proposed increase in the fine from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000.

Other traffic violations: Stricter penalties for parking on footpaths, unauthorised parking, no-parking violations and signal violations.

Driving licence points system: A mechanism to assign points for traffic offences, with possible licence suspension after a motorist reaches a specified limit.

Sarathi-e-Challan integration: Linking the two systems to help traffic police verify driving licences and access motorists' violation records.

The proposals form part of the Karnataka government's efforts to improve road safety, reduce traffic congestion and take stricter action against traffic offenders, particularly in Bengaluru. However, motorists should note that the proposed fines and other measures are not yet in force. They will be implemented only after the necessary legal examination and final approval from the government.