A metro girder collapse in Bengaluru killed auto driver Khaseem, who had bought the vehicle just 20 days earlier. Locals blame poor safety. BMRCL has promised compensation; protests target contractor NCC.

Bengaluru: A tragic incident unfolded at Kogilu Cross on the Bengaluru-Bellary Road late Tuesday night when a metro construction girder fell from a trailer, crushing an autorickshaw and killing its driver.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Khasim, a resident of Hegde Nagar, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the autorickshaw survived the accident.​

Preliminary investigations by the Yelahanka traffic police suggest that the incident happened around midnight and the trailer, transporting the girder to a metro construction site from Bagalur Cross, was attempting a U-turn when the girder fell. Eyewitnesses reported that the girder was not properly secured, leading to its fall.

Locals allege that the accident occurred due to a lack of roadblocks, an absence of security vehicles, and the truck carrying the trailer traveling on a one-way road. Protests are currently being held against NCC, the company contracted for the BMRCL construction.

BMRCL Public Relations Officer Yashwant Chavan explained that the girder was being transported as per usual procedures when the accident occurred. He stated that a vehicle suddenly appeared in front of the trailer during a turn, causing the driver to apply the brake, which led to the girder falling. He confirmed that the contractor has been informed and that compensation will be provided to the victim’s family as per protocol.

Khaseem's relative, Lateef, expressed his grief and demanded compensation, highlighting the lack of safety measures despite the massive size of the girder being transported. He emphasized that Khaseem's family was entirely dependent on his income and that his death has left a profound impact on his three children.

Khaseem had reportedly purchased the autorickshaw on loan just 20 days before the tragic incident. According to his son, Arif, Khaseem had been unwell the previous day and had even visited the hospital. Despite his condition, he chose to work the night shift, assuring his family that he would complete a single trip and return home.

“We are three children. My mother is a housewife, and my father was the sole breadwinner. We only came to know about the accident in the morning when the police informed us,” said Arif.