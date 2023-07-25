Bengaluru traffic advisory: Slow moving traffic near Devarabeesanahalli flyover as metro pillar work resumes

Bengaluru Police warns citizens of potential traffic congestion due to metro pillar work on Devarabeesanahalli flyover. Rains add to the traffic woes on Outer Ring Road. Netizens suggest better coordination and Google Maps updates to ease commuting. Office reopenings exacerbate the city's traffic situation.

Bengaluru Police have alerted citizens of possible traffic congestion in the coming days, as the metro pillar work has begun at the Devarabeesanahalli flyover and the traffic movement will be slow from Kadebeesanahalli to D B Halli.

The HAL Airport traffic police gave out a traffic advisory to the Bengaluru citizens that "Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) work has been started near Devarabeesanahalli flyover. From Wednesday, traffic movement from Kadubeesanahalli to D B Halli will be slow. The work might take a while to complete, commuters please cooperate with us TQ."



Rains have started in Bengaluru from Monday morning and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) was congested in a few areas. The Karnataka government has been pushing the metro construction work amidst the usual Bengaluru traffic gridlocks. As the metro construction shifts during the day, traffic congestions are very common for Bengaluru citizens.

The current ongoing metro work is meant for the Blue-line metro which connects Silk Board and the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Meanwhile, traffic congestions on ORR are very common as the service road is too small to handle two simultaneous vehicles trying to pass through.

Netizens have poured their suggestions on the tweet, and one user CK said “BTP should order a target date and look out for the barriers and slip roads should be maintained properly. The road should be cleared of construction material, or else the work will continue with making the public suffer”



Some users suggested marking the work on Google Maps and sharing the screenshot, as it will be helpful for the citizens to know that there is a metro construction work going on.

As the IT Companies of Bengaluru call their employees to work from the office, Bengaluru roads have been suffering from traffic surge and god knows, if the traffic advisory of the Bengaluru police is meant to make it slower than the usual speed.