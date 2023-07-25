Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru traffic advisory: Slow moving traffic near Devarabeesanahalli flyover as metro pillar work resumes

     

    Bengaluru Police warns citizens of potential traffic congestion due to metro pillar work on Devarabeesanahalli flyover. Rains add to the traffic woes on Outer Ring Road. Netizens suggest better coordination and Google Maps updates to ease commuting. Office reopenings exacerbate the city's traffic situation.

    Bengaluru traffic advisory: Slow moving traffic near Devarabeesanahalli flyover as metro pillar work resumes vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Bengaluru Police have alerted citizens of possible traffic congestion in the coming days, as the metro pillar work has begun at the Devarabeesanahalli flyover and the traffic movement will be slow from Kadebeesanahalli to D B Halli. 

    The HAL Airport traffic police gave out a traffic advisory to the Bengaluru citizens that "Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) work has been started near Devarabeesanahalli flyover. From Wednesday, traffic movement from Kadubeesanahalli to D B Halli will be slow. The work might take a while to complete, commuters please cooperate with us TQ."

    Bengaluru Vs Mumbai public transit comparison triggers Twitter storm

    Rains have started in Bengaluru from Monday morning and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) was congested in a few areas. The Karnataka government has been pushing the metro construction work amidst the usual Bengaluru traffic gridlocks. As the metro construction shifts during the day, traffic congestions are very common for Bengaluru citizens. 

    The current ongoing metro work is meant for the Blue-line metro which connects Silk Board and the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).  Meanwhile, traffic congestions on ORR are very common as the service road is too small to handle two simultaneous vehicles trying to pass through. 

    Netizens have poured their suggestions on the tweet, and one user CK said “BTP should order a target date and look out for the barriers and slip roads should be maintained properly. The road should be cleared of construction material, or else the work will continue with making the public suffer”

    Bengaluru startup gets 3000 resumes in 48 hours for 1 job; CEO wonders 'How bad is the job market?'

    Some users suggested marking the work on Google Maps and sharing the screenshot, as it will be helpful for the citizens to know that there is a metro construction work going on. 

    As the IT Companies of Bengaluru call their employees to work from the office, Bengaluru roads have been suffering from traffic surge and god knows, if the traffic advisory of the Bengaluru police is meant to make it slower than the usual speed.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 vkp

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

    30 Karnataka Congress MLAs criticise their own ministers, complain to CM Siddaramaiah

    30 Karnataka Congress MLAs criticise their own ministers, complain to CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: Man creating Instagram reel on waterfall slips (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Man creating Instagram reel on waterfall slips (WATCH)

    Mumbai-based CEO pays Rs 100 for 500 metre auto ride in Bengaluru, Twitter reacts vkp

    Mumbai-based CEO pays Rs 100 for 500 metre auto ride in Bengaluru, Twitter reacts

    A doorway to heaven over Bengaluru? What do you think? vkp

    A doorway to heaven over Bengaluru? What do you think?

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Monalisa BOLD dance goes VIRAL on YouTube WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa’s BOLD dance goes VIRAL on YouTube-WATCH

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups LMA

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups

    cricket Harmanpreet Kaur's hot-tempered actions spark controversy; former India captain reacts osf

    Harmanpreet Kaur's hot-tempered actions spark controversy; former India captain reacts

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies MSW EAI

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan anr

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon