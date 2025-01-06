BREAKING: Karnataka govt moves SC to cancel bail of Actor Darshan, others in Renukaswamy murder case

The Karnataka government has appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking to cancel the bail of actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and five others in the Renukaswamy murder case. Allegations include Darshan orchestrating the victim's abduction. The case highlights investigation lapses, with the SC hearing awaited.

Karnataka govt moves SC to cancel bail of Actor Darshan, others in Renukaswamy murder case vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 5:12 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

The Karnataka state government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, challenging the bail granted to seven individuals, including renowned Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda, in the infamous Renukaswamy murder case.  

The case revolves around the brutal killing of 33-year-old auto driver Renukaswamy, whose body was discovered on June 9. Allegations suggest he succumbed to injuries inflicted during an attack reportedly orchestrated by Darshan. The actor allegedly ordered his fans to abduct Renukaswamy after the victim made derogatory remarks about Pavithra Gowda on social media.  

Karnataka High Court grants bail to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda in Renukaswamy murder case

Darshan was arrested on June 11 but was granted interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds by Justice S Vishwajith Shetty on October 30. On December 13, the Karnataka High Court extended bail to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and five other accused in the case.  

During the hearing, Senior Counsel CV Nagesh, representing Darshan, argued that the actor was being falsely implicated, accusing the prosecution of planting evidence against him. Meanwhile, Pavithra Gowda's counsel maintained that she was unaware of any conspiracy surrounding Renukaswamy's death.  

Senior Counsel Aruna Shyam, representing co-accused Lakshman M, highlighted significant lapses in the prosecution's investigation. She pointed out delays in recording witness statements, conducting the post-mortem, and completing the inquest as major shortcomings.  

Renukaswamy murder case: Why was actor Darshan and gang granted bail? Key details revealed

Dissatisfied with the High Court's decision, the state government moved the Supreme Court, citing concerns over potential interference with the investigation. The appeal emphasizes the gravity of the allegations and seeks to ensure that justice prevails in this high-profile case.  

As of now, the Supreme Court has not scheduled a date for the hearing. 

