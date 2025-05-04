Chinmay Hegde, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, shares a heartwarming story of how a mistaken money transfer led him to support a struggling family and sponsor a young girl's education. The girl passed her 10th-grade board exams with 97% this year.

Unexpected events can sometimes lead to significant turning points. Chinmay Hegde, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and athlete, recently shared such an experience on X (formerly Twitter). His post garnered attention and sparked discussions among social media users.

Two years ago, Hegde received ₹50,000 from an international account. Not expecting any funds, he suspected a banking error. Upon contacting the bank, his suspicion was confirmed.

The money was sent by Rizwan, working in Saudi Arabia. Rizwan contacted Hegde, tearfully explaining that the money was meant for his family back home and pleaded for its return. Hegde assured him that the money would be returned.

Hegde decided to visit Rizwan's family and witnessed their dire financial situation. They lived in a dilapidated house, Rizwan's father, a construction worker, was paralyzed after an accident three years prior.

Rizwan, a B.Com graduate with 92%, had to quit his studies and work in Saudi Arabia to support his family after his father's accident. The family's financial struggles also affected Rizwan's sister's education.

Hegde shared the family's plight with his father. The next day, they visited Rizwan's family again and offered to sponsor his sister's education. They maintained contact with the family. This year, the girl passed her 10th-grade board exams with 97% (606 out of 625 marks).

Hegde shared that the girl called him first to share the good news and called him her brother. Hegde concludes his post expressing his joy at how a small mistake turned into a blessing.