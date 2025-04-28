Bengaluru: The children of Bharat Bhushan from Bengaluru and Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga, who were tragically killed in a terrorist attack by Islamic militants during their trip to Pahalgam, Kashmir, will be provided with free education. Additionally, their families will receive free medical treatment. MP Tejasvi Surya announced that Bharat Bhushan's family will be granted ₹10 lakh in financial assistance, collected from the people of Bengaluru.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, he said Manjunath's son from Shivamogga is studying in PUC, and his mother has to take care of his education. Bharat from Bengaluru has a 3-year-old son who also needs a good education. “The state government should have given them at least ₹1 crore in compensation. But they are washing their hands off by giving ₹10 lakh. They were ready to give a ₹15 lakh compensation if a person from a neighbouring state died due to an elephant attack. Our state government has sold out for Muslim votes. We can’t expect much from them,” he lashed out.

People from the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency have donated as much money as they could. A total of ₹20 lakh has been collected. Through this, Hindu society has stood in support of the families of Hindus martyred by terrorist bullets. "We are giving more money to their families than the compensation given by the government. We are giving ₹10,00,001 (₹10 lakh compensation from the government) to the family of martyr Bharat," he informed..

“We are giving a seat to the son of martyr Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga in RV Educational Institutions, a prestigious engineering college in Bengaluru. In addition, Bharat Bhushan's child will be given free CBSE education at the prestigious Transcend School in Bengaluru. Transcend Educational Institution has agreed to provide free education to Bharat's son from 1st standard to 2nd PUC. The Mahavir Jain Hospital administration has informed that the hospital expenses of Bharat and Manjunath's families will be taken care of free of cost for the next 11 years.”

"The terrorists who attacked in Pahalgam searched for and killed Hindus. It is clear that the terrorists targeted Hindus. They did not kill everyone who came to visit. They only searched for and killed Hindus. This has been stated by the families of the deceased. But there are people in our state who do not accept the statements of the families of the deceased. Another special thing here is that Hyderabad Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi has also agreed that Hindus were targeted and killed. He said this is not right. But the Congress in our state has reached such a pathetic state that the Congress leaders are not accepting this,” he lashed out.

"Thimmapur should have been checked by removing his pants. Yes, he didn’t hit after seeing the ID card. Thimmapur, you don't be in public life; stay at home. Do you have the courage to stand in front of Manjunath's and Bharat's families and say this?" he questioned. Speaking about Siddaramaiah's statement that there should be no war, he asked, "Should he be brought to Vidhana Soudha and given the Karnataka Ratna? These secularists won’t understand until it comes to their doorstep," he attacked.

"Secular officials made the rule that one should write the exam without wearing a mangalsutra. The wisdom of the Congress, which ruled for 70 years, has also come to the officials. Such officials make rules without bringing it to the attention of the ministers. Strict action will be taken against such officials. Railway Minister of State V. Somanna has already been spoken to," he said.