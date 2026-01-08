A Bengaluru man shared his four-day experience as a night-time Rapido rider, earning ₹1,820 in 17 hours.He detailed rides, earnings, and expenses, highlighting gig work realities. Netizens reacted to his insights on side hustles and part-time income.

A Bengaluru resident recently took to Reddit to share his experience working as a part-time Rapido bike taxi rider, providing a rare and detailed insight into the financial realities of gig work. Over four nights, he spent nearly 17 hours on the road, mostly during late-night shifts, carefully documenting his earnings, expenses, and overall experience. The post has sparked fresh debate online about whether gig platforms can realistically supplement income in the short term or serve as a viable side hustle for city residents.

Detailed Four-Day Experience

The rider explained that he worked roughly four to five hours per night, primarily between 10 pm and 6 am, taking advantage of Rapido’s 20 per cent night-time fare bonus. He noted that night shifts not only helped maximise earnings but also allowed him to avoid Bengaluru’s heavy daytime traffic.

Over the four days, his earnings fluctuated:

Day One: ₹630 for approximately five hours of rides in the evening and late night.

Day Two: ₹750 for a similar duration.

Days Three and Four: Around ₹420 each night for three to four hours of work.

After four days, his total income stood at ₹2,220. Deducting around ₹400 for fuel, his estimated take-home earnings were ₹1,820. He reflected that, while the amount was not substantial, late-night demand was consistent, trips were faster due to lighter traffic, and the night incentive significantly boosted payouts.

No Commission Deducted

The rider also highlighted that Rapido did not deduct any commission from his fares. While he was not entirely certain why, he speculated it could be linked to the recent nationwide protests by gig workers over declining pay, safety concerns, sudden account deactivations, and the lack of social security protections.

He concluded: "Works well as a side hustle, not full-time income. Not saying it's amazing money, but for short-term or emergency cash, riding Rapido part-time (especially nights) is reasonable if you already own a bike."

How Did Social Media React?

The post quickly drew attention and engagement from other Reddit users, with many sharing their own experiences.

One user commented: "My roommate does the same. 2-10 pm office work. 10-6am rapido. Target earn - 1000rs per night. Sometimes he misses but most of the time he achieves it. His office pay him 24000 per month. He is making more money by gig work than actual IT job."

Another user added: "I used to do it at night, I used to set a small target like buying a powerbank, rather than the salary I used to earn this way, I had money, but taking via earning this way shows the struggle and we actually keep them safely."