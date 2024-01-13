Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru man finds metal piece in Shawarma ordered via Swiggy, sparks concerns over food safety

    In an incident in Bengaluru, a customer who ordered food through Swiggy encountered an alarming surprise when he discovered a piece of metal in his Shawarma. The Bengaluru man, who ordered Shawarma from Absolute Shawarma near JMJ Hospital through Swiggy, was shocked when he found a metal piece in his food packet. Expressing his dismay, he took to Reddit, sharing pictures of the Swiggy bill, the metal piece, and the shawarma.
     

    Upon discovering the foreign object in his food, the customer promptly filed a complaint with Swiggy's customer care. However, the response he received was disheartening. Swiggy acknowledged the complaint but offered a mere Rs 50 refund, a gesture that the customer deemed inadequate given the severity of the situation. 
    The customer took to Reddit, sharing his ordeal and seeking advice on whether he could legally fight against what he perceived as an injustice. The customer had ordered Shawarma from Absolute Shawarma near JMJ Hospital via Swiggy, found himself in shock when he bit into something unexpectedly hard while consuming his meal. Upon closer inspection, the surprised customer discovered that the foreign object in his food was, in fact, a flame grill used in the shawarma-making process.

    He specifically mentioned that despite the severity of the situation, Swiggy's customer agent seemed to have taken the matter lightly when the complaint was lodged. The customer, seeking guidance from the online community, inquired about the possibility of legally addressing the perceived injustice and reporting the incident to the relevant authorities, with the hope that definitive action would be taken.

    The incident has sparked a public outcry, with many expressing their concerns over food safety and questioning the accountability of food delivery platforms.

